Patrick Cunning earns his fourth career Aiken City Amateur victory

Cunning shot 4-under-par 66 on Sunday at Aiken Golf Club to capture the title for the fourth time. The tournament has been held seven times, and Cunning sat out last year’s event.
The former University of South Carolina golfer began the day trailing first-round leader Bo McCullough by two shots. But Cunning eagled the par-5 second hole and added birdies at Nos. 4, 12 and 13 to open up a three-shot lead entering the 15th hole.
That’s when McCullough made birdie and Cunning, who hit an indifferent wedge shot, made bogey. Cunning responded with his “best shot” of the tournament on the par-3 16th, but was unable to convert the short birdie putt.
Still up by one, Cunning found the green at the 17th and sank a difficult birdie putt to go up by two. Stephen Anaclerio, who shot 67 to finish third, made birdie from the same side of the green before Cunning putted.
“Seeing one go in before you putt always helps,” Cunning said.
On the par-3 18th, McCullough found the green and Cunning missed the putting surface. Cunning chipped to a couple of feet, but McCullough applied the pressure by draining his
30-foot putt for birdie.
Cunning made his short par putt for the one-shot victory, then greeted family and friends who had come out to see him play.
McCullough, who lost a
12-hole playoff in this tournament in 2012, tipped his hat to Cunning.
“I couldn’t get anything going on the front,” he said.
“Paco played really
well today.”
Cunning wasn’t surprised that McCullough made the long birdie putt on the final hole.
“We’ve played a lot of golf and he’s always tough,” Cunning said.
Cunning won three of the first four City of Aiken Amateurs, but hadn’t won it since 2013.
“Growing up here, I always look forward to this tournament,” he said.
City of Aiken Amateur
Aiken Golf Club
Par 70, 5,795 yards
Championship Flight
Patrick Cunning...............70-66-136
Bo McCullough.................68-69-137
Stephen Anaclerio............74-67-141
Daran Womack................70-73-143
Todd Fields......................75-70-145
Dan Skiff.........................75-73-148
Charlton Hill....................76-73-149
Jordan Salley...................76-76-152
Hunter Morrison..............77-78-155
Terence Green.................76-86-162
First Flight
Russell Kanagy................78-74-152
Drew Greene...................82-74-156
Bo Crenshaw....................80-76-156
Travis Brown...................78-78-156
Jay McDermott................82-75-157
Nick Busby......................80-79-159
Pete Hill..........................82-81-163
Russell Foster..................82-86-168
Jeremy Greene................82-88-170
Nick Barnett....................81-90-171
Second Flight
Greg Priest......................85-76-161
Chad Carter.....................87-76-163
Fulton T. Ray..................83-85-168
Kyle Coffey......................83-85-168
Jeff Langston...................86-83-169
Cole Lee..........................88-84-172
Eddie Willing...................86-87-173
Connor Buchanan.............86-87-173
Andy Dolittle...................88-86-174
Kris Holdman..................87-87-174
Joseph Marlow.................94-85-179
Roger Martin...................89-98-187
Hunter Hyder...................96-94-190
David Maxwell............... 96-102-198
Seniors Flight
Robert Weber..................75-78-153
Jimmy Hamilton..............77-77-154
David Jett........................70-84-154
Jim Roland......................82-75-157
Glen Hurt........................79-78-157
Bill Dallis........................78-79-157
Billy Rangos....................79-79-158
Doyle Gantt.....................82-79-161
Sam Mize.........................76-87-163
Rodney Ready.................80-86-166
Seniors First Flight
Will Callicott ...................84-88-172
Mark Austin ...................88-87-175
Jim Price .......................92-91-183
Bill Chaney .....................91-92-183
Rick Fowler ....................96-91-187
Kenneth Gove .................96-91-187
Mario Zunino ..................96-94-190
Mark Turner ................. 91-102-193
Robert Bonnett ............. 97-101-198
Super Seniors Flight
Mike Jackson...................73-72-145
Bill Beck..........................77-76-153
Jared Long......................79-75-154
Jim Keighley...................77-78-155
Bob Pedley......................76-80-156
Patrick Luskey................75-82-157
James H. Morrow............79-79-158
Paul King........................78 85 163
Jerry Flanders.................79-86-165
Walter G. Koertge............79-91-170
Super Seniors First Flight
Dick Korzen.....................80-77-157
Ken Radivoy....................80-80-160
Bob Patterson..................81-80-161
Wayne Brock...................83-81-164
Nick Walker.....................83-81-164
Robert Tucker..................80-86-166
John Froese.....................87-82-169
William Ater....................84-87-171
Randy Strautmann...........88-87-175
George Roth....................86-89-175
Bill Egge.........................91-90-181
Tom Lucas.......................98-99-197
Ladies Flight
Kadi Meldrum.................83-76-159
Heather Paddison............88-92-180
Rissa Jarrett................. 101-89-190