Patrick Cunning earns his fourth career Aiken City Amateur victory

Cunning shot 4-under-par 66 on Sunday at Aiken Golf Club to capture the title for the fourth time. The tournament has been held seven times, and Cunning sat out last year’s event.

The former University of South Carolina golfer began the day trailing first-round leader Bo McCullough by two shots. But Cunning eagled the par-5 second hole and added birdies at Nos. 4, 12 and 13 to open up a three-shot lead entering the 15th hole.

That’s when McCullough made birdie and Cunning, who hit an indifferent wedge shot, made bogey. Cunning responded with his “best shot” of the tournament on the par-3 16th, but was unable to convert the short birdie putt.

Still up by one, Cunning found the green at the 17th and sank a difficult birdie putt to go up by two. Stephen Anaclerio, who shot 67 to finish third, made birdie from the same side of the green before Cunning putted.

“Seeing one go in before you putt always helps,” Cunning said.

On the par-3 18th, McCullough found the green and Cunning missed the putting surface. Cunning chipped to a couple of feet, but McCullough applied the pressure by draining his

30-foot putt for birdie.

Cunning made his short par putt for the one-shot victory, then greeted family and friends who had come out to see him play.

McCullough, who lost a

12-hole playoff in this tournament in 2012, tipped his hat to Cunning.

“I couldn’t get anything going on the front,” he said.

“Paco played really

well today.”

Cunning wasn’t surprised that McCullough made the long birdie putt on the final hole.

“We’ve played a lot of golf and he’s always tough,” Cunning said.

Cunning won three of the first four City of Aiken Amateurs, but hadn’t won it since 2013.

“Growing up here, I always look forward to this tournament,” he said.

City of Aiken Amateur

Aiken Golf Club

Par 70, 5,795 yards

Championship Flight

Patrick Cunning...............70-66-136

Bo McCullough.................68-69-137

Stephen Anaclerio............74-67-141

Daran Womack................70-73-143

Todd Fields......................75-70-145

Dan Skiff.........................75-73-148

Charlton Hill....................76-73-149

Jordan Salley...................76-76-152

Hunter Morrison..............77-78-155

Terence Green.................76-86-162

First Flight

Russell Kanagy................78-74-152

Drew Greene...................82-74-156

Bo Crenshaw....................80-76-156

Travis Brown...................78-78-156

Jay McDermott................82-75-157

Nick Busby......................80-79-159

Pete Hill..........................82-81-163

Russell Foster..................82-86-168

Jeremy Greene................82-88-170

Nick Barnett....................81-90-171

Second Flight

Greg Priest......................85-76-161

Chad Carter.....................87-76-163

Fulton T. Ray..................83-85-168

Kyle Coffey......................83-85-168

Jeff Langston...................86-83-169

Cole Lee..........................88-84-172

Eddie Willing...................86-87-173

Connor Buchanan.............86-87-173

Andy Dolittle...................88-86-174

Kris Holdman..................87-87-174

Joseph Marlow.................94-85-179

Roger Martin...................89-98-187

Hunter Hyder...................96-94-190

David Maxwell............... 96-102-198

Seniors Flight

Robert Weber..................75-78-153

Jimmy Hamilton..............77-77-154

David Jett........................70-84-154

Jim Roland......................82-75-157

Glen Hurt........................79-78-157

Bill Dallis........................78-79-157

Billy Rangos....................79-79-158

Doyle Gantt.....................82-79-161

Sam Mize.........................76-87-163

Rodney Ready.................80-86-166

Seniors First Flight

Will Callicott ...................84-88-172

Mark Austin ...................88-87-175

Jim Price .......................92-91-183

Bill Chaney .....................91-92-183

Rick Fowler ....................96-91-187

Kenneth Gove .................96-91-187

Mario Zunino ..................96-94-190

Mark Turner ................. 91-102-193

Robert Bonnett ............. 97-101-198

Super Seniors Flight

Mike Jackson...................73-72-145

Bill Beck..........................77-76-153

Jared Long......................79-75-154

Jim Keighley...................77-78-155

Bob Pedley......................76-80-156

Patrick Luskey................75-82-157

James H. Morrow............79-79-158

Paul King........................78 85 163

Jerry Flanders.................79-86-165

Walter G. Koertge............79-91-170

Super Seniors First Flight

Dick Korzen.....................80-77-157

Ken Radivoy....................80-80-160

Bob Patterson..................81-80-161

Wayne Brock...................83-81-164

Nick Walker.....................83-81-164

Robert Tucker..................80-86-166

John Froese.....................87-82-169

William Ater....................84-87-171

Randy Strautmann...........88-87-175

George Roth....................86-89-175

Bill Egge.........................91-90-181

Tom Lucas.......................98-99-197

Ladies Flight

Kadi Meldrum.................83-76-159

Heather Paddison............88-92-180

Rissa Jarrett................. 101-89-190