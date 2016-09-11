Patrick Cunning earns his fourth career Aiken City Amateur victory

By John Boyette
Sports Editor
Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016
    AIKEN — Patrick Cunning doesn’t always win the City of Aiken Amateur Championship.

    Patrick Cunning holds the trophy after winning the City of Aiken Amateur Championship on Sunday. Cunning has won the event four times. JOHN BOYETTE/STAFF
    Patrick Cunning holds the trophy after winning the City of Aiken Amateur Championship on Sunday. Cunning has won the event four times.

    It just seems that way.

    Cunning shot 4-under-par 66 on Sunday at Aiken Golf Club to capture the title for the fourth time. The tournament has been held seven times, and Cunning sat out last year’s event.

    The former University of South Carolina golfer began the day trailing first-round leader Bo McCullough by two shots. But Cunning eagled the par-5 second hole and added birdies at Nos. 4, 12 and 13 to open up a three-shot lead entering the 15th hole.

    That’s when McCullough made birdie and Cunning, who hit an indifferent wedge shot, made bogey. Cunning responded with his “best shot” of the tournament on the par-3 16th, but was unable to convert the short birdie putt.

    Still up by one, Cunning found the green at the 17th and sank a difficult birdie putt to go up by two. Stephen Anaclerio, who shot 67 to finish third, made birdie from the same side of the green before Cunning putted.

    “Seeing one go in before you putt always helps,” Cunning said.

    On the par-3 18th, McCullough found the green and Cunning missed the putting surface. Cunning chipped to a couple of feet, but McCullough applied the pressure by draining his
    30-foot putt for birdie.

    Cunning made his short par putt for the one-shot victory, then greeted family and friends who had come out to see him play.

    McCullough, who lost a
    12-hole playoff in this tournament in 2012, tipped his hat to Cunning.

    “I couldn’t get anything going on the front,” he said.

    “Paco played really
    well today.”

    Cunning wasn’t surprised that McCullough made the long birdie putt on the final hole.

    “We’ve played a lot of golf and he’s always tough,” Cunning said.

    Cunning won three of the first four City of Aiken Amateurs, but hadn’t won it since 2013.

    “Growing up here, I always look forward to this tournament,” he said.

    City of Aiken Amateur
    Aiken Golf Club
    Par 70, 5,795 yards
    Championship Flight
    Patrick Cunning...............70-66-136
    Bo McCullough.................68-69-137
    Stephen Anaclerio............74-67-141
    Daran Womack................70-73-143
    Todd Fields......................75-70-145
    Dan Skiff.........................75-73-148
    Charlton Hill....................76-73-149
    Jordan Salley...................76-76-152
    Hunter Morrison..............77-78-155
    Terence Green.................76-86-162
    First Flight
    Russell Kanagy................78-74-152
    Drew Greene...................82-74-156
    Bo Crenshaw....................80-76-156
    Travis Brown...................78-78-156
    Jay McDermott................82-75-157
    Nick Busby......................80-79-159
    Pete Hill..........................82-81-163
    Russell Foster..................82-86-168
    Jeremy Greene................82-88-170
    Nick Barnett....................81-90-171
    Second Flight
    Greg Priest......................85-76-161
    Chad Carter.....................87-76-163
    Fulton T. Ray..................83-85-168
    Kyle Coffey......................83-85-168
    Jeff Langston...................86-83-169
    Cole Lee..........................88-84-172
    Eddie Willing...................86-87-173
    Connor Buchanan.............86-87-173
    Andy Dolittle...................88-86-174
    Kris Holdman..................87-87-174
    Joseph Marlow.................94-85-179
    Roger Martin...................89-98-187
    Hunter Hyder...................96-94-190
    David Maxwell............... 96-102-198
    Seniors Flight
    Robert Weber..................75-78-153
    Jimmy Hamilton..............77-77-154
    David Jett........................70-84-154
    Jim Roland......................82-75-157
    Glen Hurt........................79-78-157
    Bill Dallis........................78-79-157
    Billy Rangos....................79-79-158
    Doyle Gantt.....................82-79-161
    Sam Mize.........................76-87-163
    Rodney Ready.................80-86-166
    Seniors First Flight
    Will Callicott ...................84-88-172
    Mark Austin ...................88-87-175
    Jim Price .......................92-91-183
    Bill Chaney .....................91-92-183
    Rick Fowler ....................96-91-187
    Kenneth Gove .................96-91-187
    Mario Zunino ..................96-94-190
    Mark Turner ................. 91-102-193
    Robert Bonnett ............. 97-101-198
    Super Seniors Flight
    Mike Jackson...................73-72-145
    Bill Beck..........................77-76-153
    Jared Long......................79-75-154
    Jim Keighley...................77-78-155
    Bob Pedley......................76-80-156
    Patrick Luskey................75-82-157
    James H. Morrow............79-79-158
    Paul King........................78 85 163
    Jerry Flanders.................79-86-165
    Walter G. Koertge............79-91-170
    Super Seniors First Flight
    Dick Korzen.....................80-77-157
    Ken Radivoy....................80-80-160
    Bob Patterson..................81-80-161
    Wayne Brock...................83-81-164
    Nick Walker.....................83-81-164
    Robert Tucker..................80-86-166
    John Froese.....................87-82-169
    William Ater....................84-87-171
    Randy Strautmann...........88-87-175
    George Roth....................86-89-175
    Bill Egge.........................91-90-181
    Tom Lucas.......................98-99-197
    Ladies Flight
    Kadi Meldrum.................83-76-159
    Heather Paddison............88-92-180
    Rissa Jarrett................. 101-89-190

