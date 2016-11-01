Golf Glance

SHRINERS CHILDREN HOSPITAL OPEN
SITE: Las Vegas
Course: TPC Summerlin. Yardage: 7,255. Par: 71
Purse: $6.6 million (First prize: $1,188,000)
Television: Golf Channel (Thursday-Saturday, 4:30-7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 3:30-6:30 p.m.)
Defending champion: Smylie Kaufman
Last week: Hideki Matsuyama won the HSBC Champions and PGA Tour rookie Cody Gribble won the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Notes: The tournament is two weeks later than last year and keeping a 144-man field, making it a race to finish the opening two rounds before Saturday. The PGA Tour likely will change it to a 132-man field next year. ... Davis Love III is playing for the first time since he was the winning captain at the Ryder Cup.
EUROPEAN TOUR
TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN
Site: Antalya, Turkey
Course: Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort Yardage: 7,127. Par: 71.
Purse: $7 million
Television: Golf Channel (Thursday-Saturday, 5-10 a.m.; Sunday, 3:30-8:30 a.m.)
Defending champion: Victor Duibuisson
Last week: Hideki Matsuyama won the HSBC Champions.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
DOMINION CHARITY CLASSIC
Site: Richmond, Va.
Course: The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course)
Yardage: 7,029. Par: 72.
Purse: $2 million (First prize: $300,000)
Television: Golf Channel (Friday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; Sunday, 12:30-3:30 p.m.)
Defending champion: New tournament
Last week: Tom Pernice won the Powershares QQQ Championship.s
LPGA TOUR
TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC
Site: Shima-Shi, Japan
Course: Taiheiyo Club (Minori Course)
Yardage: 6,506. Par: 72.
Purse: $1.5 million. (First prize: $225,000)
Television: Golf Channel (Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Sunday, 8:30-11:30 a.m.)
Defending champion: Sun Ju Ahn
Last week: Shanshan Feng won the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia.