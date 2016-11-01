Development of China Tour ahead of schedule

Last year, Li Haotong was one shot out of the lead going into the final round of the HSBC Champions and played in the penultimate group with reigning Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth. After a rough start with a nation watching, he shot 72 and tied for seventh.

This year, the honor went to Zhang Xinjun, who opened with rounds of 68-69. He received a larger gallery than he would have expected because he was in the same group as Rory McIlroy.

Zhang matched McIlroy with 70, and then he faded to a 76 on the final and tied for 21st.

"It's great for the tournament," McIlroy said. "I knew the atmosphere of the day was going to be a bit bigger than it has been, especially playing with Zhang. It's nice they have a local. They came out to watch him and support, and I was along. So it was a bonus that we both played together.

"All the kids watching, it can only inspire them to try to emulate the local hero, as well as guys like us."

Li won four times in China in the inaugural year to advance to the Web.com Tour, where he was 49th on the money list. He was playing the Web.com Tour again this year until he won the Volvo China Open to secure his European Tour card. He now is at the Turkish Airlines Open this week as part of the Final Series on the Race to Dubai.

Zhang is No. 5 on the China money list, hopeful of staying there for the second half of the season so he can advance to the Web.com Tour.

RYO'S BACK: Hideki Matsuyama has been on such a tear that it's easy to overlook the return of longtime friend Ryo Ishikawa.

Ishikawa sat out most of the PGA Tour season with a back injury. He returned to the Japan PGA Championship and missed the cut, took an additional six weeks off and now is starting to roll.

Ishikawa has posted five consecutive top 10s in Asia. The streak began with the 14th victory of his career. He followed with a runner-up finish, third at the ANA Open, a tie for seventh at the Japan Open and a tie for 10th at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia.

Next up for Ishikawa is Las Vegas.