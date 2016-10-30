Rookie Gribble gets first PGA win

The 26-year-old rookie started the day a stroke behind playing partners Chris Kirk and Luke List.

Gribble had two birdies on the front nine to stay in contention, then ran off birdies on Nos. 11, 13, 15, 16 and 17 to turn a tight tournament into a blowout. He finished at 20-under 268.

Kirk and List each shot 70 to tie for second with Eng­land’s Greg Owen (68).

LPGA TOUR: Shanshan Feng won the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur to cap a string of high finishes that started with an Olympic bronze medal.

The 27-year-old Chinese star beat Suzann Pettersen by three strokes at TPC Kua­la Lumpur, shooting 4-under 67 after finishing off a third-round 64 in the morning.

Feng won the tournament for the second time to push her LPGA Tour victory total to five, ending a drought that stretched to her 2014 win in Kuala Lumpur.

Tied with Anna Nordqvist after the Swede’s tap-in birdie on the par-4 13th, Feng regained the lead with a sweeping 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th. She followed with a downhill 15-footer on the par-3 15th.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Tom Pernice Jr. won the first playoff event in the tour’s history, beating Colin Montgomerie by a stroke at Sherwood in the PowerShares QQQ Cham­pion­ship in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Pernice closed with 2-under 70, breaking a tie for the lead with Montgomerie with an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th and adding a 15-footer on the par-3 15th.

The top 72 players on the money list earned spots at Sherwood, and the top 54 advanced to the Dominion Charity Classic next week in Richmond, Va.

MCILORY WITHDRAWS: Rory Mc­Ilroy pulled out of the Tur­kish Airlines Open next week, leaving him a long shot to capture the Race to Du­bai on the European Tour. In the city where the event is being played, a car explosion Tuesday slightly injured about a dozen people. “I think it’s obvious,” was all McIlroy said Sunday when asked why he withdrew.