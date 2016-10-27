Kevin Streelman leads by two in Mississippi

Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016
    JACKSON, Miss. — Kevin Streelman shot 9-under-par 63 in nearly ideal conditions Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Streelman had 10 birdies, including eight in an 11-hole stretch, at Jackson Country Club.

    Trey Mullinax, Seamus Power and Carl Pettersson were tied for second at 65. Seven others, including Lucas Glover and Camilo Villegas, were three back of the lead.

    Streelman is a two-time PGA Tour winner, with his last victory in 2014 at the Travelers Championship. He missed the cut two weeks ago in the season-opening Safeway Open.

    Defending champion Peter Malnati shot 71.

    LPGA TOUR: In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Amy Yang took the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia lead, and Michelle Wie had her best score in more than a year. Lydia Ko had to fight to get back to even par in her first tournament since firing her caddie.

    Yang shot 8-under-par 63 on Thursday in hot and humid conditions for a two-stroke lead over Marina Alex. Yang, 27, birdied all four par-3 holes at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

    Wie opened with 66, breaking 70 for only the fourth time in 68 rounds this year. Winless in 57 tournaments since the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open, she’s coming off a season-best 10th-place tie last week in China in the Blue Bay LPGA.

    The top-ranked Ko birdied the par-5 18th for 71. She had a double bogey on the par-4 second.

    PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Bernhard Langer has a left knee injury that could force him to withdraw from the PowerShares QQQ Championship, the inaugural Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs event.

    “I’m not sure I’ll be able to play tomorrow, but I’ll make that call at noon when my tee time is,” he said. “For right now, I’ve been getting treatment and trying to stay off my knee.”

