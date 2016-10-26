Coble, Hearst selected for Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Augusta golfer Laura Coble and former Lincoln County football standout Garrison Hearst are among eight new members who will be inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, it was announced Wednesday.

They will be joined by football players Keith Brooking and Jeff Saturday, tennis coach Manuel Diaz, football and track athlete Willie Gault, basketball player Matt Harpring, and athletic leader/golf coach Liz Murphey.

Coble is considred one of the greatest amateur golfers that the state of Georgia has ever produced. She has won 28 state titles, and was named the “Tommy Barnes Award” winner for the overall state player of the year in 2000, 2005 and 2009. She also played on three winning USGA State teams, in 2005, 2009, and 2011, and has participated in 30 national amateur championships.

Hearst was one of the top football prospects coming out of high school and went on to become one of the University of Georgia’s all-time great players. During his junior year in 1992, Hearst led the nation in touchdowns (21) and was named the Doak Walker Award recipient for the top collegiate running back in the nation. A consensus All-American, Hearst finished third in the 1992 Heisman Trophy voting. He battled injuries throughout his NFL career but still finished his 12-year NFL career with almost 8,000 rushing yards and was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2001.

The Class of 2017 Will Be honored on Feb. 25 at the ceremony at the Macon City Auditorium.