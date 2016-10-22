Lahiri takes over lead at CIMB Classic

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Defending champion Justin Thomas endured a rough start to the third round of the CIMB Classic after the American faltered with three bogeys and a double bogey to finish with 1-under 71 Saturday.

Thomas was swiftly overtaken by Anirban Lahiri, who shone at the TPC Kuala Lumpur with nine birdies for 65 to open up a four-shot lead going into today’s final round.

Thomas had two bogeys and a double bogey in the first three holes of the back nine.

“Yeah, it was really just terrible golf for the first 13 holes. To be 4-over par out here, it was a very weird feeling. I don’t know,” he said.

At least the 23-year-old Thomas ended the penultimate round with five consecutive birdies.

“It was great to have that finish,” Thomas said. “I feel like that showed a lot of me and I hope that I can ride the momentum into tomorrow.”

Lahiri’s low score positioned him at 19 under, a mark which could have been better if not for a double bogey on the 12th hole in an otherwise flawless scorecard.

Russell Knox played another solid round for 68, to move tied for second with Thomas.

Trailing a shot behind them are Derek Fathauer, James Hahn and Hideki Matsuyama, who are tied at 14-under.

Ryan Moore, the 2013 and 2014 winner, finished tied on 17th after managing 70.

LPGA TOUR: In Hainan, China, Jessica Korda made up seven strokes on Minjee Lee on Saturday for a share of the Blue Bay LPGA lead. Ariya Jutanugarn made up even more ground to get into the final group today at Jian Lake.

Korda shot a 6-under 66 in hot, mostly calm conditions off Hainan Clear Water Bay, four days after Typhoon Sarika hit the South China Sea beach resort.

EUROPEAN TOUR: In Vilamoura, Portugal, a year after announcing his retirement from full-time golf, Anders Hansen took a share of the lead at the Portugal Masters after going 9-under 62 in Saturday’s third round.

The Danish golfer shares a one-stroke lead with Mikko Korhonen.