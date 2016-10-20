Justin Thomas is tied for lead in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Justin Thomas began his title defense with an 8-under-par 64 at the CIMB Classic on Thursday, making nine birdies and a bogey to move into a three-way tie with Keegan Bradley and Derek Fathauer for the first-round lead.

Thomas, who won his first PGA Tour title here last year in a tournament-record total 26-under-par 262, said he felt at ease in the opening round of the PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

“If there’s such a thing as an easy 8-under, it was,” Thomas said. “I wedged it great. I took advantage of the first three par 5s.

“I was just very comfortable and hit it in there close a couple of times and made a couple putts, but it was a pretty low-stress day.”

Bradley had six birdies on the front nine and an eagle at the par-5 10th but then had two bogeys on his next three holes before recovering with birdies at the 16th and 17th.

England’s Paul Casey was one stroke behind the leaders at 7-under, one clear of Asian Tour leader Anirban Lahiri and two ahead of a group of four at 5-under, including Sergio Garcia and Aaron Baddeley.

LPGA TOUR: In Hainan, China, Minjee Lee birdied the final three holes for 7-under-par 65 and a two-stroke lead in the Blue Bay LPGA, playing in perfect conditions two days after Typhoon Sarika hit the resort.

Lee hit a long flop shot to a foot from a difficult angle on the par-5 18th on Jian Lake’s Blue Bay course, back in top shape after a large cleanup effort. The 20-year-old Australian, a two-time LPGA Tour winner, was delayed traveling from the event last week in South Korea and finally got to the resort Wednesday.

American Jessica Korda and Germany’s Sandra Gal shot 67 on the long course with large rolling, tiered greens with small effective landing areas.

Gal holed out from 89 yards for eagle on the par-4 second.

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, coming off a playoff victory Sunday in South Korea for her first LPGA Tour title, was three strokes back at 68 along with South Korea’s Chella Choi.

EUROPEAN TOUR: In Valamoura, Portugal, Scottish golfer Marc Warren birdied the first six holes in shooting an 8-under-par 63 and taking the Portugal Masters lead.

Warren bogeyed the seventh hole but followed with a par and yet another birdie to make the turn in 29. He added two more birdies on the back nine to finish the first round one shot ahead of American David Lipsky, who also birdied six holes on the front nine in 64, tied with four other players.

Padraig Harrington was tied for 12th after carding a 5-under 66, the same score as Paul Lawrie.

Defending champion Andy Sullivan had 67.

Former Augusta State golfer Scott Jamieson had 69 and Oliver Wilson, another former Jaguar, shot 76.

REOPENING SOON: In Hilton Head Island, S.C., Harbour Town Golf Links, the annual site of the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage, will reopen next month after its brush with Hurricane Matthew two weeks ago.

Officials at The Sea Pines Resort say crews are working to get Harbour Town and two other of its golf courses back up and running. The storm knocked down some trees, but did minimal damage to Harbour Town or its playing surfaces. The course’s clubhouse and its Inn & Club Harbour Town hotel alongside the architect Pete Dye’s layout have resumed business.

The resort officials say the RBC Heritage, scheduled for April, won’t be affected by the storm. The tournament is scheduled for Harbour Town through 2023.