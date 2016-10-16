Garwood earns first senior title

The 53-year-old Garwood won in his 44th start on the 50-and-over tour. He finished at 16-under 200 in the regular-season finale at Prestonwood Country Club.

“It hasn’t really settled in yet,” Garwood said. “Someone asked me last week when my last tournament win was and I blanked, I couldn’t think of one, so now I won’t have so much trouble. Feels great. It was a great day, played well. Beat a champion in Bernhard Langer, and Larry Mize in my group.”

Langer, two strokes ahead of Garwood and Mize entering the day, had 70 to finish second.

Mize shot 69 to tie for third place with Tom Byrum (65) and Jeff Sluman (68), five shots behind Garwood.

Garwood birdied the last three holes on the front nine for a 6-under 30, made it four in a row on the par-4 10th, added birdies on the par-5 13th and 16th and closed with a bogey.

LPGA TOUR: In Incheon, South Korea, Carlota Ciganda overcame an early five-stroke deficit, blew a late five-stroke lead and needed a big break to get in a playoff in the rainy LPGA KEB HanaBank Championship.

The 26-year-old Spaniard then left Alison Lee in tears, beating the American on the first extra hole for her first LPGA Tour title. Ciganda made a 6-foot birdie putt after Lee’s birdie chip from the rough off the back edge missed a half-inch to the right.

“I was just trying to stay in the present and hit as best I could,” Ciganda said. “In the end, it was so close. I think I was the lucky one today and I’m very happy.”

Ciganda lost a five-stroke advantage on the final five holes — getting into the playoff when Lee bogeyed the par-5 18th after hitting her third shot into the water.

Lee declined to speak the media.

Three strokes ahead of U.S. Women’s Open champion Brittany Lang entering the day and five ahead of Ciganda, Lee had a 75 to match Ciganda at 10-under 278 on the Ocean Course. The 21-year-old UCLA student is in her second season on the tour.

EUROPEAN TOUR: In Watford, England, Alex Noren of Sweden held his nerve at the British Masters to claim a third European Tour

title in his last eight tournaments.

Noren carded a final round of 69 at The Grove to finish on 18-under 266, two shots ahead of Bernd Wiesberger (67), with Lee Westwood (67) a shot further back in third.

Former Augusta State star Scott Jamieson closed with 73 to tie for 28th place at 277.

Ranked 110th after missing the cut in the Irish Open in May, Noren will be 18th in Monday’s updated standings.