Doug Garwood takes lead in PGA Tour Champions event

CARY, N.C. — Doug Garwood birdied seven of the final 11 holes for 7-under -par 65 and the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship.

Winless on the 50-and-over tour, the 53-year-old Garwood birdied only one of the four par 5s – the ninth at Prestonwood Country Club in the final regular-season event of the year.

Brad Faxon was a stroke back at 66, and Bernhard Langer and Augusta native Larry Mize shot 67. The 59-year-old Langer leads the tour with four victories and earnings of $2,512,659. He won the 2012 event and tied for third the past two years.

Senior British Open winner Paul Broadhurst was at 68 along with Michael Bradley, Brandt Jobe and Billy Mayfair.

Jay Haas shot 74, five days after winning in Newport Beach, Calif., at 62 years, 10 months, 7 days to become the second-oldest winner in tour history.

The top 72 players on the money list after the tournament – and one player in the top 10 in the event but outside the top 72 for the season – will get spots in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs opener.

Brian Henninger, 72nd with 172,853, shot 72. Garwood is 37th with $483,745.

LPGA TOUR: In Incheon, South Korea, Brittany Lang hit driver for a tap-in eagle on the par-4 15th and birdied the last for 7-under 65 and the second-round lead in the LPGA KEB HanaBank Championship.

A day after Se Ri Pak ended her Hall of Fame career in front of her home fans, Lang nearly aced the 275-yard 15th, her ball hopping onto the green, curling right toward the pin and stopping a foot away.

On the par-5 18th, the U.S. Women’s Open champion rattled the flagstick on the first hop with a wedge, leaving a putt a couple of inches longer than the one on 15.

Lang had 10-under 134 total at Sky 72 after opening with 69 on Thursday. The 31-year-old American won the U.S. Women’s Open in July at CordeValle in California, beating Anna Nordqvist in a playoff.

Solheim Cup teammate Alison Lee, the first-round leader after 65, had 70 to fall a stroke back. She chipped in for eagle on 15 to match Lang, then bogeyed 18. The 21-year-old UCLA student drove in the left rough and hit her third over the green, leaving a downhill flop that raced 7 feet past.

EUROPEAN TOUR: In Watford, England, Richard Bland rolled in six birdies in his last nine holes to shoot a 7-under 64 in the second round of the British Masters, earning the Englishman a one-stroke lead as he goes in search of his first European Tour victory.

Bland shot the lowest round of the day to move to 11 under par and overtake Alexander Noren and Andrew Johnston, who as playing partners shot 65s in the morning at The Grove course just north of London.

The closest Bland has come to winning in 400 appearances on tour was in 2002, when he was second at the Irish Open.

Johnston is one of seven Englishmen in the top 13 through two rounds. Two of them – Anthony Wall (65) and Tommy Fleetwood (67) – are tied for fourth with Scotland’s Scott Jamieson (65), a former Augusta State standout.

Jamieson is currently 117th on the Race to Dubai with only the top 110 after next week’s Portugal Masters keeping their card for next season. The Scot has been inspired by compatriot Marc Warren, who jumped from 125th to 70th after finishing fifth in the Dunhill Links Championship last week.