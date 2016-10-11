Adam Scott tabs Mark Leishman as Jason Day's replacement

Australia’s Adam Scott has chosen Mark Leishman as his playing partner at next month’s World Cup of Golf at the Kingston Heath in Melbourne.

Scott was to combine with top-ranked Jason Day to defend the title but Day has been forced to withdraw because of a back injury.

Leishman, a winner of six tournaments, was paired with Scott when he won the green jacket at the Masters in 2013. He will be making his first World Cup of Golf appearance.

Scott and Leishman were teammates on the international team in The Presidents Cup in 2013 and 2015.

Leishman said “I’m extremely excited about playing in the World Cup of Golf with Adam. I can’t wait to represent my country back home in Australia.”

The tournament, featuring 28 two-man teams, runs from Nov. 23 to 27.

OCEAN COURSE SPARED: The Ocean Course escaped Hurricane Matthew without being damaged.

Kiawah Island Golf Resort president Roger Warren says the site of the 2012 and 2021 PGA Championships came a South Carolina barrier island was not damaged by the Category 4 storm and planned to reopen later in the week.

The seaside layout is regularly buffeted by the Atlantic Ocean. Its stunning sightlines and challenging holes make it one of the country’s more spectacular golf courses. It also susceptible to coastal storms.

Matthew battered much of the state’s coastline but did not affect the Ocean Course and where Warren said the “playing surfaces look great.”

The course was built to host the 1991 Ryder Cup matches won by the United States. Rory McIlroy won the PGA title here four years ago.