Woods announces he won't play this week

Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 2:59 PM
    Tiger Woods announced today that he would not be returning to the PGA Tour this week as he announced last week.

    “After a lot of soul searching and honest reflection, I know that I am not yet ready to play on the PGA Tour or compete in Turkey. My health is good, and I feel strong, but my game is vulnerable and not where it needs to be,” Woods said in a statement on his website.

    “When I announced last week I was going to Safeway, I had every intention of playing, or I wouldn’t have committed. I spent a week with the U.S. Ryder Cup Team, an honor and experience that inspired me even more to play. I practiced the last several days in California, but after a lot of hours, I knew I wasn’t ready to compete against the best golfers in the world. I will continue to work hard, and plan to play at my foundation’s event, the Hero World Challenge, in Albany.

    “I would like to apologize and send my regrets to Safeway, the Turkish Airlines Open, the fans in California and Turkey and those that had hoped to watch me compete on TV. This isn’t what I wanted to happen, but I will continue to strive to be able to play tournament golf. I’m close, and I won’t stop until I get there.”

    bubbasauce
    bubbasauce 10/10/16 - 04:11 pm
    I guess his golf game is not quite there yet. Again I say

    he is pretty much done winning Majors. He may get lucky once or twice more in his career but for the record he won't be breaking any more "records."

