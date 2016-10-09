Jay Haas outlasts Bart Bryant to win Toshiba Classic

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Jay Haas birdied the first playoff hole with Bart Bryant on Sunday in the Toshiba Classic to become the second-oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history.

At 62 years, 10 months, 7 days, Haas trails only Mike Fetchick, the 1985 Hilton Head Seniors Invitational winner at 63 years to the day.

After opening with bogey-free rounds of 64 and 63 to take a five-stroke lead, Haas had to rally to get into the playoff. He made par saves on the par-3 17th and par-5 18th for a 1-under 70 to match Bryant – who earlier bogeyed 18 to give Haas an opening – at 16-under 197.

Haas won his 18th title on the 50-and-over tour and first since 2014.

Augusta’s Larry Mize (65) and Billy Andrade (66) tied for third at 14-under.

EUROPEAN/AUSTRALASIAN TOURS: In Nata­dola, Fiji, Brandt Snedeker ran away with the wind-swept Fiji International, closing with 4-under-par 68 for a nine-stroke victory.

Coming off the United States’ Ryder Cup victory in Minnesota, Snedeker had five birdies and bogey to finish at 16-under 272 at Vijay Singh-designed Natadola Bay. He opened with rounds of 69, 64 and 70 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.

Ranked 23rd in the world, Snedeker, 35, won his first international title in the event sanctioned by European and Australasian tours. He had the largest margin of victory this season on the European Tour, stopping Charl Schwartzel’s eight-shot win in the Tshwane Open.

LPGA TOUR: In Taipei, Taiwan, Ha Na Jang held off Shanshan Feng by a stroke in wind and rain in the Fubon LPGA Taiwan Championship for her third victory of the year.

Eight strokes ahead of Feng after a birdie on the sixth hole, Jang, 24, bogeyed two of the next three holes and scrambled to par the final nine for 1-under 71.

Feng finished with 66. She chipped in for birdie from 35 feet on the par-4 15th to pull within two strokes, and nearly holed a bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 18th.

Jang then lagged her 15-foot birdie putt to inches, and briefly danced on the green after tapping in.

EUROPEAN TOUR: In St. Andrews, Scotland, Tyrrell Hatton won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship for his first tour title, shooting 6-under-par 66 at St. An­drews for a four-stroke win.

A day after matching the Old Course record with 62, Hatton birdied Nos. 3-5 and rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 9 to open a six-shot advantage. He added birdies on Nos. 12, 14 and 15, and dropped his only stroke of the day on the par-4 17th.

He finished at 23-under 265, also shooting a 67 on Thursday at Carnoustie and 70 on Friday at Kingsbarns. The 24-year-old Englishman broke though for his first victory after finishing second in the Scottish Open, fifth at the British Open and 10th in the PGA Championship.

South Africa’s Richard Sterne and England’s Ross Fisher (67) tied for second.