Jay Haas leads Champions Tour event by five

At 62 years, 10 months, 7 days Sunday, Haas would fall short of only Mike Fetchick, the 1985 Hilton Head Seniors Invitational winner at 63 years to the day.

Gary Player is No. 2 on the list at 62 years, 9 months, 22 days in the 1998 Northville Long Island Classic.

“I don’t know what’s gotten into me other than – and I’ve always said the ball doesn’t know how old you are or what your name is or anything like that – if you hit a good shot, it goes right down the middle and on the green and in the hole,” Haas said. “So, I’m not trying to think about being old or anything like that. I feel good, I feel positive with my swing. I’m not doing it with smoke and mirrors.”

He missed a chance to shoot his age when his eagle try to 18 stopped short.

“I knew that, yeah,” Haas said. “It was great to even have an opportunity to do that. Obviously, when I was over the putt, I did not think that.”

The 2007 winner at Newport Beach Country Club, Haas has played 36 holes without a bogey. He shot 64 on Friday for a share of the first-round lead.

Haas won the last of his 17 senior titles in 2014. He won times on the PGA Tour and captained the United States’ winning Presidents Cup team last year in South Korea.

Haas had a 15-under 127 total.

Fred Funk, at age 60, was second after 65. He eagled the 15th and birdied 18.

John Daly shot 66 to top the group at 9-under. After birdieing the final five holes Friday in a 67, Daly opened birdie-birdie-eagle. He bogeyed the par-3 eighth and birdied the two late par 5s.

Grant Waite (65), Ian Woosnam (66), Doug Garwood (66), Billy Andrade (66) and Bart Bryant (66) also were 9 -under.

Augusta native Larry Mize, who opened with 65, had 69 on Saturday and is at 8-under.

EUROPEAN TOUR: In St. Andrews, Scotland, England’s Tyrrell Hatton matched the course record at St. Andrews with 10-under 62 to take a three-stroke lead in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Hatton had a 17-under 199 total. He opened with a 67 at Carnoustie on Thursday and shot 70 at Kingsbarns on Friday. The final round will be played on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

The 24-year-old Hatton is winless on the European Tour.

England’s Ross Fisher was second after 69 at Carnoustie.

Former Augusta State golfer Scott Jamieson (72 on Saturday for 214) and Oliver Wilson (77–230) missed the cut.

• In another European Tour event in Natadola, Fiji, Brandt Snedeker took a three-stroke lead in the windswept Fiji International, shooting 2-under-par 70 in difficult conditions at Natadola Bay.

Coming off the United States’ Ryder Cup victory in Minnesota, Snedeker had three birdies and a bogey to reach 12-under 204 on the Vijay Singh-designed layout. He opened with 69 and shot a 64 on Friday.

Australia’s Anthony Houston was second after a 73, and countryman Matthew Giles, the second-round leader, was 8 under after 75.

LPGA TOUR: In Taipei, Taiwan, Ha Na Jang shot 10-under-par 62 at rainy Miramar to take a six-stroke lead in the Fubon LPGA Taiwan Championship.

Chasing her third victory of the year, the 24-year-old South Korean player hit a 30-yard flop shot to a foot in steady rain on the par-5 18th for her 10th birdie of the day.

China’s Shanshan Feng was second after 67, and Hee Young Park was another shot back after 69. Canada’s Brooke Henderson and South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace each shot 69 to get to 8- under. Shadoff was tied for eighth at 6-under. After opening with rounds of 78 -70, she birdied 10 of the first 15 holes.

New Zealand’s Gareth Paddison followed his course-record 64 with a 69 to join Australia’s Michael Hendry (68) at 7 under.

Snedeker parred the first eight holes, birdied the par-4 ninth and added another on the par-4 14th. He dropped a stroke on the par-4 16th <0x2014> ending his bogey-free streak at 49 holes <0x2014> and rebounded with an up-and-down birdie on the short par-5 17th.

Snedeker won at Torrey Pines in February for his eighth PGA Tour title. He’s trying to win his first international title in the event sanctioned by European, Australasian and Asian tours.