Australians to duel for Masters berth

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but the thought of playing in the Masters and The Open as well does turn your stomach a little bit. You can’t put too much pressure on yourself,” Coletta said. “You’ve just got to go about your business and the best man will win.”

Coletta, 20, birdied the last two holes – holing a 40-footer on the par-3 17th – to reach 14-under 202 at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, the site of the Presidents Cup matches last year. He opened with two 67s.

“I feel really confident,” Coletta said. “I got off to a hot start then plateaued through the middle. The holes in the middle are really tough. The drives on 10, 11 and 12 are really demanding in this wind. I’m very happy with my finish as it’s reinforcement for tomorrow.”

Davis had 69. He was second behind China’s Jin Cheng last year in Hong Kong in the rain-shortened tournament. Two weeks ago in Mexico, the 21-year-old Davis led Australia to victory in the World Amateur Team Championship and won the individual title.

“It was really good to grind out a good score, and I’m looking forward to another challenging day with Brett,” Davis said. “I guess after the tournament one of us is going to be a little happier than the other or someone else might have a great round tomorrow. You just never know what’s going to happen.”

Japan’s Junya Kameshiro was third at 8 under after 71. Curtis Luck, the Australian who wrapped up a Masters invitation in August with his U.S. Amateur victory, shot 70 to reach 7 under.

Jin was tied for 16th at 2 over after a 74. He’s a freshman at the University of Southern California,

The event is conducted by the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, the Masters and The R&A. The winner also will get a spot in the British Amateur and a place in the final stage of British Open qualifying.