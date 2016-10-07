Ross Fisher takes lead in Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Ross Fisher shot 4-under-par 68 on the Old Course at St. Andrews on Friday to take a one-stroke lead in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Joakim Lagergren was second after 68 at Kingsbarns. Alex Noren was 9-under after 71 at Kingsbarns.

Former Augusta State golfer Scott Jamieson, who opened with 67, fell back with 75 in the second round. Oliver Wilson, another former Jaguar, has shot 76-76 and will likely fail to qualify for the final round when the cut is made today. Each golfer plays each of the three courses in the rotation – St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns – before returning for the final round at St. Andrews.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: In Newport Beach, Calif., Augusta native and 1987 Masters champion Larry Mize birdied three of his final four holes for 6-under-par 65 and is one shot off the lead in the Toshiba Classic.

Senior newcomer Billy Mayfair and 62-year-old Jay Haas lead the way at 64.

Mize, who birdied 15,16 and 18, is tied for third place with Michael Allen and Paul Goydos.

Haas, the 2007 winner, birdied the final hole to match Mayfair at 64.

LPGA TOUR: In Taipei, Taiwan, Hee Young Park and Ha Na Jang shot their second consecutive 3-under-par 69s to share the second-round lead in the LPGA Taiwan Championship.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson (71) was a stroke back along with China’s Shanshan Feng (69), South Korea’s So Yeon Ryu (68) and South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace (70).

FIJI INTERNATIONAL: In Natadola, Fiji, Brandt Snedeker eagled the par-5 sixth hole and shot 7-under-par 65 to move within one shot of leader Matthew Giles in Fiji International.