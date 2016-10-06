Alex Noren leads Dunhill Links Championship

The 34-year-old Noren, who won the Scottish Open in July and the European Masters last month, fired eight birdies to finish at eight-under-par.

The tournament is split between three courses, with players alternating between St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.

Noren enjoyed a one-shot lead over Ross Fisher, who carded a 65 at Kingsbarns, with Joakim Lagergren and Matt Ford a shot further back after rounds of 66 at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns respectively.

Starting from the 10th, Noren birdied three of his first five holes to reach the turn in 33, before picking up further shots on the first, fifth, sixth, eighth and ninth.

“It was tough conditions but probably one of the best rounds I’ve played, so I’m very happy right now,” Noren said. “All three courses are in probably the best shape I’ve ever seen them.

“I like Carnoustie but I’ve never shot lower than maybe 71 here. I didn’t expect much but it went better than I expected. I played pretty steady all day, made my pars where I needed to and I was never in really bad trouble, and then the putter worked fantastic.”

Ford is ranked 138th on the Race to Dubai and in need of some good results to move into the top 110 and retain his card, a feat he managed last season by finishing seventh in the final event in Hong Kong.

“I think you would be inhuman to not know the scenario and not know what you need,” said the 38-year-old Ford, who was ready to accept a winter job as a postman before securing his card via the qualifying school at the 10th attempt in 2014.

Six of Europe’s beaten Ryder Cup team made the journey from Hazeltine to Scotland, with Thomas Pieters, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Martin Kaymer, Lee Westwood, Danny Willett and Matt Fitzpatrick all in action at Carnoustie.

Pieters and Cabrera Bello, who enjoyed successful debuts despite the 17-11 defeat, fared best with rounds of 70, with Kaymer returning a 71, Willett shooting 73, Westwood recording a 75 and Fitzpatrick struggling to a 77.

“It’s great to be back, everybody is on my side here,” said Pieters, who set a record for a European rookie with four points from his five matches. “I’m still very tired mentally.”

LPGA Tour: In Taipei, Taiwain, Sakura Yokomine bogeyed the final hole for a 5-under 67 and a one-stroke lead over Brooke Henderson, Paula Creamer and Amy Yang on Thursday in the LPGA Taiwan Championship.

Yokomine eagled the par-5 12th <0x2014> hitting a 5-wood to 15 feet <0x2014> and had three back-nine birdies at windy Miramar before dropping the stroke on the par-5 18th. The 30-year-old Japanese player is winless in two seasons on the LPGA Tour after winning 23 times on the Japan LPGA Tour.

“My shots were good,” Yokomine said. “It was strong, a strong wind today. Each shot I had to concentrate.”

Henderson birdied three of the final four holes, playing in the last group of the day.

“It’s very windy out here so you really got to pay attention,” Henderson said.

The 19-year-old Canadian chipped on the par-4 15th , with the ball racing downhill and hitting the flagstick.

“I kind of had a tough lie in the rough there on the left side of 15, and so I just kind of tried to hit it out to the right,” Henderson said. “I was thinking in my head, ‘Try and get up-and-down and save par and then try and make some birdies on the last three holes.’ I was able to chip that one in, birdie 16, had a good chance on 17, birdied 18. It was really the ideal ending.”

The fourth-ranked Henderson has two victories this year, winning the major KPMG Women’s PGA in June and successfully defending her Cambia Portland Classic title in July.

Yokomine and Henderson are making their 26th starts of the year, tied with Kim Kaufman for the tour lead. Henderson plans to play all six weeks on the Asian Swing, a journey that started last week in China with a fourth-place tie, and will take her to South Korea, back to China, and then to Malaysia and Japan.

Creamer had a bogey-free round, working with caddie Colin Cann in the windy conditions.

“I’ve always played really well when it’s windy and just kind of tough,” Creamer said. “You have to think a lot out there. Colin and I worked really well as a team today. It’s pretty windy in certain spots out on this golf course, and he did a good job of figuring that out for us.”

She won the last of her 10 LPGA Tour titles in February 2014 in Singapore.

Yang was 6 under through 13 holes, then bogeyed the next two.

Ai Miyazato, Ha Na Jang, Lee-Anne Pace, Beatriz Recari and Hee Young Park shot 69.

“I’m playing this tournament since five years ago and I know how to play in the wind, especially on this golf course, so that experience helped for sure,” Miyazato said. “I grew up in Okinawa and Okinawa is really windy place, too. So, I kind of grew up playing in the wind.”

Defending champion Lydia Ko had a double bogey on the par-4 fifth in a 70. The top-ranked New Zealander won by nine strokes last year at Miramar. She has four LPGA Tour victories this season.

Home favorite Yani Tseng closed with a quadruple-bogey 9 on 18 for a 79. Playing on a sponsor exemption, she also had a double bogey on the 12th. Tseng won the inaugural event in 2011 at Sunrise, and took the last of her 15 LPGA Tour titles in March 2012.