Michaux: Patrick Reed is the man for the U.S. in match play

Reed – who went 6-0 in singles matches to lead Augusta State to consecutive NCAA championships in 2010-11 – proved to be the orneriest cuss in the crucible of Hazeltine National to lead the United States to a 17-11 victory over Europe in the Ryder Cup.

Any future task forces know that Reed is the player you want on your side when you absolutely, positively need a point.

“Getting sent out first like that (on Sunday), the last thing I wanted to do was go out and lose our match,” Reed said.

He delivered in an opening singles showdown with Rory McIlroy that exceeded outrageous expectations for drama and attitude. He added the phrase “Come on!” to his famous “Shhhhh” in Scotland.

“Any time I feel like I can go one-on-one against somebody, it’s something I love to do,” Reed said.

In two Ryder Cup appearances, Reed’s match record is now 6-1-2. He’s taken out Henrik Stenson and McIlroy in singles matches much like he did at Augusta State, beating opposing aces like Peter Uihlein and Harris English to win two NCAA titles.

Reed is to Team USA what Ian Poulter has long been for Europe – an emotional catalyst who seems immune to the pressure and thrives in an atmosphere where likability is secondary to being a competitive hit man.

Reed was one of many “birdies” for the Americans who buried their losing streak:

BIRDIE: Phil Mickelson. Under intense pressure because of his outspoken criticism of past captains and his significant role behind the scenes, the 46-year-old went 2-1-1 including an epic singles halve against Sergio Garcia when he scored 10 birdies.

BIRDIE: Rory McIlroy. Europe’s leading man took on the role of lightning rod and fed off the rowdy crowd with out-of-character enthusiasm until he ran out of gas on the back nine against U.S. sparkplug Reed. But he handled defeat with aplomb and encouraged the partisan crowds to cheer on the victors.

BIRDIE: Task force. Eyes rolled and snickers rose when the PGA of America convened a task force to create a blueprint from stemming Team USA’s Ryder Cup woes. The effort delivered with a pod system reminiscent of Paul Azinger’s 2008 winning plan and an inclusive team of assistant captains to ensure continuity in the future.

BIRDIE: Ryan Moore. The last pick on the eve of the week, Moore delivered with two match wins including the Cup-clinching point by winning the last three holes to beat Lee Westwood 1-up.

BOGEY: P.J. Willett. The Masters champion’s brother has gained a huge measure of celebrity for his wit and brutal honesty on Twitter and tabloids. His satirical column mocking U.S. golf fans – while extremely funny – proved ill-timed and ill-advised and backfired badly on his brother.

BOGEY: Danny Willett. His crude one-word synopsis of his week said it all. That he was thrown under the bus by his brother put a damper on what should have been a happy occasion. He didn’t play well, going 0-3-0, but he didn’t get much help from his partners, the crowd or a red-hot Brooks Koepka.

BOGEY: Hecklers. While the vast majority of the overflowing galleries were doubtless well-behaved in the spirit of partisan support, those vocal few who were disruptive and rude did nothing to prove Danny’s brother wrong. Cheer louder, not meaner.

BIRDIE: Dave Johnson. One heckler gets praise. The dude in jeans who got pulled from the crowd by the Euros during a practice round and promptly drained a putt none of them could make and celebrated like Patrick Reed. He won $100 from Justin Rose and got to reprise his moment of glory on Monday’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

BIRDIE: Thomas Pieters. The rookie from Belgium was a burr in the U.S. side going 4-1-0 as Europe’s top point-getter as a captain’s pick. Get used to him.

BOGEY: Andy Sullivan. Rookie from England went 0-2 (as did Matthew Fitzpatrick), but it was Sullivan who dragged down McIlroy at critical moments during the 4-0 start by the Americans.

BIRDIE: Brooks Koepka. While everyone fawned over Reed, Koepka’s competitive brilliance was overshadowed. He will be a foundational figure on future U.S. teams.

PAR: Jordan Spieth. Hard to believe he was the weaker half of the partnership with Reed. He’s now 0-4 in international singles matches.

BIRDIE: Rickie Fowler. His pick credentials were questioned, but he delivered a huge 1-up win over Rose that prevented an early blue wave the Euros needed to rally on Sunday.

BOGEY: Lee Westwood. It was hard to watch 10-Cup veteran Westy yipping short putts in the end to lose his Saturday four-ball and fail to gain a single point.

BIRDIE: Rafa Cabrera Bello. Rookie who finished runner-up in the WGC Match Play in March went 2-0-1 and paired with Garcia to form another formidable Spanish duo as scrappy as the famed Ballesteros and Olazabal.

BIRDIE: J.B. Holmes. His performance was modest, but his presence is immense. U.S.A. “Cup” teams are 5-0 with Holmes (2005 Walker and Palmer; 2008 Ryder; 2015 Presidents, 2016 Ryder). Might be worth keeping him around as a lucky charm.

BOGEY: Justin Rose. Complaining that the course set-up was “pro-am easy” rings a little awkward when you only shoot 1-under to lose to Rickie Fowler two groups in front of Phil and Sergio combining for 19 birdies.

BIRDIE: Sergio Garcia. Criticize his major record if you want, but Sergio is a major player in this format and almost always delivers. The two birdie putts he drained on the last two holes to halve his showdown with Mickelson were clutch. One of these days they’ll drop at a major.

BOGEY: Jimmy Walker. Reigning PGA champion never looked comfortable in this kind of crucible. After helping Zach Johnson during opening foursomes sweep, he was fairly forgettable.

BIRDIE: Bubba Watson. The world No. 7 deserved to be playing, but he buried his hurt ego and got to be a part of it as the fifth vice captain. Then he helped carry the Ryder Cup with Fowler, Mickelson and captain Love to Pennsylvania to attend Arnie’s memorial service. Well (not) played.

BOGEY: Caps and gowns. On the week of Arnold Palmer’s passing, for Team USA to be wearing caps with formal wear during the closing ceremonies was a breach of decorum.

PAR: Tiger Woods. His presence and participation as a vice captain had a positive effect on the U.S. team. You just wish he was more effusive when he interacted with media or the public.

BIRDIE: Davis Love III. As he did at Medinah before his team melted down in the singles, Captain Love made almost all the right moves and put his team in position to get it done on the course despite all the pressure from the losing streak and task force. He deserved a win and should remain involved in the future.

BOGEY: Darren Clarke. Euro captain was a genial leader but he struggled to find the right formula with his partner pairings and deployed a few of his rookies in some curious situations that didn’t build much confidence when they needed it most Sunday.

BIRDIE: Le Golf National. A U.S. victory was just what the event needed as it heads to France in 2018 with a renewed vigor.

BIRDIE: Arnold Palmer’s golf bag. Perhaps the most poignant image in a week full of them was the late great’s Ryder Cup golf bag standing alone on the foggy first tee Friday morning.