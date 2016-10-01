Reed vs. take on McIlroy in singles

It was the singles pairing everyone wanted to see, and they’ll get it today.

The two most demonstrative players so far in the Ryder Cup – Patrick Reed, of the U.S. and Europe’s Rory McIlroy – will face off today in the opening match of the 12 singles.

Reed, the former Augusta State star, has posted a 2-1-1 record while McIlroy has gone 3-1.

The U.S. leads 9½ to 6½.

The second match also features a pair of heavyweights – two-time major champion Jordan Spieth, of the U.S. against British Open champion Henrik Stenson.

Nobody was more in tune with the raucous galleries at Hazeltine National Golf Club than Reed, who appeared to be playing with a constant flow of adrenaline.

“I just feed off it for some reason, and for some reason the ball doesn’t seem to go that much farther than most times,” said Reed, who teamed again with Spieth to beat Europe’s power couple, Justin Rose and Stenson, 2 and 1 in afternoon four-ball competition.

Reed tallied six birdies and an eagle in the match.

“He just played incredible golf. He was inspired,” Rose said. “He kind of punished us every time he had a wedge in his hands.”

HECKLER REMOVED: McIlroy got the best of a heckler, then paired with rookie Thomas Pieters to do the same to the U.S. duo of Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, giving Europe the first point of the afternoon four-ball session.

Pieters sealed the 3-and-1 win with a short birdie putt. It was McIlroy’s third consecutive match win.

Earlier, he got into an exchange with a fan between the seventh green and eighth tee. After officials came over and McIlroy identified him, the fan was removed from the grounds.

IRON MEN: Reed and Spieth will play all five matches for the Americans. That’s a departure from the last time Davis Love III was captain and made sure everyone sat out at least one match.

Love also broke up the Brandt Snedeker-Brooks Koepka tandem after they were undefeated in two matches.

Koepka and Johnson teamed up in the afternoon four ball matches, where they lost to McIlroy and Pieters, who are 3-0 when they have been paired together.

European captain Darren Clarke sat rookie Andy Sullivan all of Saturday. He has five players that will go all five matches – McIlroy, Pieters, Sergio Garcia, Stenson and Rose.

Pieters will be the first European Ryder Cup rookie to play five matches since 1999, when three Euros did it.

RORY FINALLY BEATS PHIL: McIlroy finally got a victory over Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson had never lost any of three Ryder Cup matches he played against McIlroy, but Lefty didn’t have much of a chance Saturday morning in foursomes. McIlroy and Pieters won three of the opening five holes. McIlroy said he wanted to win even more because Mickelson had his number.

UNBEATEN TEAM: McIlroy says he and Pieters were never meant to play foursomes, never practiced together and even flipped to see who would tee off on which holes. It worked. They are undefeated in three matches.

McIlroy, 27, and Pieters, 24, look like they could be a problem for the Americans beyond this week’s Ryder Cup.

“I think we may have this team for a while,” Pieters said.

McIlroy liked hearing Pieters say that.

“Yes, look for us in Paris in two years,” he said.

McIlroy and Pieters are each 3-1 overall for the week.