Tribute is paid to Arnold Palmer before Ryder Cup starts

CHASKA, Minn. — It was an emotional sight when players and fans reached the first tee for the opening match on Friday morning.

There, standing upright, was Arnold Palmer’s bag from the 1975 Ryder Cup, when he was the captain and the U.S. won 21-11.

Palmer died on Sunday at age 87 and thoughts about him have been with both teams all week.

Before the first match teed off, the crowd chanted Palmer’s name.

Palmer earned 23 points in his Ryder Cup career, second to Billy Casper’s 23½

U.S. captain Davis Love III said Palmer’s memory had helped bring the team together in their meeting Thursday night.

“There were a lot of emotions,” he said.

Palmer’s bag might have fired up the U.S. team, which went out to a 4-0 lead .

MICKELSON DELIVERS: Phil Mickelson earned the afternoon off after teaming with Rickie Fowler to win their opening match in a morning foursomes sweep by the U.S. team.

He might have needed it after coming through when it may have mattered most for himself and the team.

“Certainly I felt more pressure heading into today’s matches,” Mickelson said. “Given the buildup over the last couple years, the criticism, the comments, what have you, the pressure was certainly as great, or greater, than I’ve ever felt.”

Playing in his 11th consecutive Ryder Cup, Mickelson took on the role of de facto captain for this team.

But he came under fire this week for criticizing former captain Hal Sutton for matching him with Tiger Woods in the U.S. Ryder Cup loss 12 years ago.

“I could have copped out and asked to sit. That would have been a total weak move, and I wanted to get out there,” Mickelson said. “Put me out there. I enjoy that pressure.”

Mickelson and Fowler beat Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan, 1 up.

BOUNCING BACK: Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose turned the tables on Jordan Spieth and former Augusta State star Patrick Reed in the opening match of afternoon four balls, earning Europe’s first point of the matches.

Stenson made birdie to win the par-3 13th and Rose sealed the 5 and 4 victory with a birdie at 14. The win avenged their loss to the American pair, who had been unbeaten in the Ryder Cup, in morning foursomes.

FULL HOUSE: More than 51,000 fans were crammed onto Hazeltine National Golf club before high noon. Hazeltine has played host to four majors, two U.S. Opens (1970, 1991) and a pair of PGA Championships (2002, 2009).

More than 30,000 turned out for a Monday playoff in which between Payne Stewart beat Scott Simpson to decide the 1991 U.S. Open. That’s about five times the usual gallery for such extra sessions.

Reed Mackenzie, then chairman at Hazeltine and subsequently at the U.S. Golf Association, explained it this way at the time: “People would have thought it would be impolite not to be here for the playoff.”

___

10:35 a.m.

Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson have added some impressive bling to their collections this year, but so far it’s been anything but champagne wishes and caviar dreams for the European duo at Hazeltine.

Rose won the gold medal at the Rio Olympics and Henrik Stenson won silver. But they’ll have to step it up if they hope to bring the hardware home from the Ryder Cup. The Europeans went 1-down against Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed at the second hole and haven’t made up any ground since. Heading to the 13th, they have made only one and birdie, but the Americans quickly answered with one of their own.

Rose and Stenson are 2 down in the match.

___

10:15 a.m.

United States Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III said he has a strategy for how he will deploy vice captain Tiger Woods through the weekend. He says he believes that “people will be watching Tiger watch golf,” and expected the superstar could buoy certain pairings at crucial moments.

So far so good.

Woods has been following Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar in their foursome match against Lee Westwood and Thomas Pieters. The American pair have stormed out to a 5-up lead after eight holes, with Johnson’s putting leading the way.

But Woods may also be having a cooling effect on Pieters in his first ever Ryder Cup match. The rookie has been shaky all morning, and having the most famous name <0x2014> and one of the most intense competitors <0x2014> in golf looking over his shoulder might not be helping him.

___

9:50 a.m.

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed have sent the Europeans a message: nothing will come easy at the Ryder Cup.

After jumping out to a 3-up lead through eight holes, Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose finally put themselves in position to win their first hole of the match on No. 9. After Rose rolled a long putt within less than two feet of the cup, Reed and Spieth made Stenson put it in the hole rather than concede it.

Stenson calmly made it and had a wry grin on his face as he walked off the green 2 down.

___

9:15 a.m.

Lefty can play right-handed, too.

That wasn’t an ideal situation for Phil Mickelson, of course, though he didn’t have much of a choice. Mickelson and Fowler already were 1 down to Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan when Mickelson hooked his tee shot out-of-bounds on the par-5 sixth hole. Fowler nearly did the same on his tee shot (the third shot), except it stopped next to the fence.

Mickelson’s only choice was to flip around a wedge and play it right-handed. It squirted left toward the gallery. They didn’t finish the hole.

Europe was 2 up through six holes in that match.

___

8:55 a.m.

Some morning fog and chilly Minnesota temperatures are making an already long Hazeltine course play even longer in the early going at the Ryder Cup.

Temperatures hovered around 50 degrees as play got underway on Friday. The heavy air kept the tee shots a little shorter and the fog blanketing the course made the greens wet and slow on the first few holes.

Europe’s rookie Thomas Pieters wore a stocking cap to stay warm. His partner, Lee Westwood, had a short par putt rim out to allow Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar to go 2-up after two holes.

The American leadoff pair of Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed had little difficulty acclimating to the chilly weather. Spieth rolled in birdie putts on Nos. 2 and 3 while playing off of Reed, who is wearing short sleeves, to take a 2-up lead on Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose.

Forecasts call for sun and the temperature climbing to 70 degrees.

___

8:15 a.m.

The Ryder Cup is known for its euphoric atmosphere, and Hazeltine is holding up its end of the bargain.

The first tee has taken on the energy of a rock concert, with the DJ blasting Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” before the sun had risen to fire up the home crowd. Thousands packed into the grandstand, with the American chants of “USA! USA!” drowning out the familiar European “Ole! Ole ole ole!” song.

A brief video tribute to the late Arnold Palmer was played before the first group started as the partisan American crowd chanted “I believe that we will win!”

The colorful gallery included a group wearing red, white and blue Team USA hockey jerseys with Viking horns in homage to the local NFL team. Two spectators wore large, pink cat masks in the front row.

___