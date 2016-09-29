Patrick Reed is off in first Ryder Cup match

CHASKA, Minn. — Former Augusta State All-American Patrick Reed and former Masters Tournament champion Jordan Spieth will lead off this morning as the U.S. tries to regain the Ryder Cup following three consecutive losses to the European team.

Spieth and Reed will meet Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose in the alternate shot format that will begin three days of competition at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

Americans Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler will face Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan in the second match. Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson will meet Europe’s Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer, and the final match will be Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar against Europe’s Lee Westwood and Thomas Pieters.

After the morning foursomes there will be four better ball matches, with pairings announced late Friday morning.

WILLET APOLOGIZES (AGAIN): Danny Willett, the Englishman and defending Masters champion apologized for at least the third time for an article his brother, Pete, wrote in the National Club Golfer ripping American fans.

Pete Willett described them as “pudgy, basement-dwelling irritants ... pausing between mouthfuls of hotdog so they can scream ‘Baba booey’ until their jelly faces turn red.”

Danny Willett had already apologized a day earlier to U.S. team captain Davis Love III and then to the members of the U.S. squad.

He had already apologized to his parents, who are here at Hazeltine; his own captain, Darren Clarke and his 11 European teammates.

“Obviously, it put a bit of a downer on my first Ryder Cup,” he said after a morning practice round that was relatively smoothly. “Luckily, it’s not too bad with the fans. The fans have still been great.”

Willett said his parents spoke to his brother last night “and obviously had a good chat with him. ... Pete’s apologized to me,” Willett said.

“Family is family,” he sighed a moment later. “What he said was wrong and incredibly ill-timed, but he’s still my brother.”

MONEY MAN: The Ryder Cup is known for rowdy galleries. A vocal heckler walked the walk after talking the talk during the practice round on Thursday.

McIlroy and Sullivan took multiple cracks at a 12-foot putt on No. 8 and missed every time. David Johnson, of Mayville, N.D., let them know about it, saying he could make the putt. Stenson pulled Johnson from the gallery and Rose laid a $100 bill right next to the ball, daring Johnson to make it.

After wisecracking that the putter he was handed was too short, Johnson muttered, “home soil, right?” Then he drilled the putt, eliciting a roar from the crowd. Johnson pumped his arms wildly and earned high fives from the entire Euro foursome as they exited the green.

“Has the Ryder Cup started already?” McIlroy tweeted while linking the video .

WESTWOOD ON THE VERGE OF HISTORY: Over the last two decades of European dominance in the Ryder Cup, perhaps no player has personified the team’s seemingly baffling advantage over the Americans more than Lee Westwood.

When the individual sport adopts the team dynamic for one weekend every two years, the 43-year-old Englishman who has never won a major championship almost always seems to rise to the occasion.

He enters his 10th Ryder Cup with a 20-15-6 record, having felled some of the biggest American stars along the way. He needs 2½ points to surpass Nick Faldo – Westwood’s first partner back in 1997 – for the most career Ryder Cup points. Europe is 7-2 since Westwood joined the fray.

RIDING INTO THE CUP: Spain’s Rafa Cabrera-Bello might be the first surfer to make a Ryder Cup team.

The European rookie likes to hit the waves when he’s not hitting the links, though he would be hard-pressed to find any nearby surfing spots this week.

“It helps me take the mind away from golf,” Cabrera-Bello said. “I enjoy going to exotic surf places around the world, and just having it as time off.”