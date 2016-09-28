Tiger Woods is getting used to his role as vice captain

CHASKA, Minn.— The first awkward moment for Tiger Woods at the Ryder Cup came when he lined up to get into the U.S. team picture.

Oops, sorry Tiger, only players are allowed.

The second awkward moment came when he walked through a tunnel in the grandstands onto the No. 1 tee for a practice round. Instead of carrying a driver, he was holding a hot drink.

Woods has played in seven Ryder Cups. This will be his first as a non-playing assistant captain, which will take some getting used to for everyone, including Woods.

He spent Wednesday morning walking with a foursome of players that evidently are his charge at the Ryder Cup. Woods seemed happy, smiling much of the time, but rooting on other players has never been his thing.

It is at this Ryder Cup, though, after Woods volunteered to help Davis Love III as an assistant captain. He is one of five on the team <0x2014> but the only one who has won 14 majors.

Woods probably should be home practicing. After a 14-month absence, he plans to return to competitive golf in a little more than two weeks at the Safeway Open in California and surely his game needs some work.

But here he is, determined to show he’s a team player and eager to do whatever he can to help the U.S. break a losing streak to Europe in the hotly contested team event.

Just what he is doing isn’t quite clear, though he and Phil Mickelson did entertain players Monday night in the team room with tales of their disastrous pairing in the 2004 Ryder Cup.

And a few weeks back he called up Brandt Snedeker to bend his ear about what they should be doing for the team.

“To say it’s unusual to get a call from Tiger Woods would be pretty accurate. I don’t get a lot of those calls,” Snedeker said. “Got to the point where I was joking around, like you’re calling me more than my wife is right now, we need to figure something out.”