Danny Willett apologizes for brother's comments

By Dave Campbell
Associated Press
Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016
    CHASKA, Minn. — With stakes at the Ryder Cup so high, the players are under plenty of pressure. Danny Willett’s focus faltered a bit Wednesday during practice at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

    This wasn’t a case of rookie nerves, though.

    This was because, well, his brother has a big mouth.

    Willett was a couple of holes into his round when informed about the online buzz created by the colorful and crude essay written by his columnist brother, Pete Willett, on the National Club Golfer website that poked fun at the American players and castigated their fans’ culture.

    “It is tough to then concentrate,” Danny Willett said, “because you don’t want people to think badly of yourself.”

    The 28-year-old reigning Masters champion tried his best to move on and apologized for his sibling’s remarks. He praised the American fans who “took me under their wing fantastically” at Augusta National Golf Club in April.

    “It was tough then to kind of get your head around everything,” Willett told Golf Channel. “You kind of wanted to get off the golf course and hopefully get it sorted, you know, like I said to Pete today, as quick as possible and, like I said, hopefully draw a line under it and get back to what we’re doing.”

    Europe captain Darren Clarke tried to distance the team from the scathing critique, which could’ve been perceived as partially tongue-in-cheek until Pete Willett posted on Twitter that he meant “every word” of what he wrote.

    “I showed it to Danny, and he’s bitterly disappointed in his brother’s article,” Clarke said. “It is not what Danny thinks. It is not what I think. It is not what Team Europe stands for.”

    Pete Willett urged the Europeans to “smash the obnoxious dads, with their shiny teeth, Lego man hair, medicated ex-wives, and resentful children.”

