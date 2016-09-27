Rickie Fowler 'feeling better' about his game entering Ryder Cup

CHASKA, Minn. — The first question Rickie Fowler was asked at the Ryder Cup was as good an indication as any of how his year has gone.

“Can you talk a little about facial hair in golf and your view of it?”

Fowler is one of golf’s “it” boys, part of young generation of tour players who hang out and vacation together and are as knowledgeable about fashion as they are about flop shots. They’re masterful at brand-building and are all over social media. They’re comfortable in the spotlight, engaging and almost always in demand, even when they don’t win consistently, which is another way of summing up Fowler’s rocky season.

He won in January at Abu Dhabi against a field that rivaled most PGA Tour events. A month later, he blew a two-shot lead in Phoenix with two holes left and lost in a playoff to Hideki Matsuyama and his tableau for the rest of his year was set. Fowler subsequently blew leads in Charlotte and New York, making him 0 for 4 when he held the 54-hole lead on tour and eventually costing him both an automatic qualifying berth for the Ryder Cup and a slot in the season-ending Tour Championship.

It was a stunning reversal of fortunes, considering the momentum Fowler was building. He finished in the top five of all four majors in 2014, and won twice – including The Players Championship, golf’s unofficial “fifth major”– only a year ago. Part of that skid could be the result of fatigue, especially the past two months or so, when Fowler traveled to Rio de Janeiro for the Olympics and wound up playing on the road eight out nine weeks.

“I’m feeling better about the game, having those two weeks off than I would have getting ready for the ... Tour Championship,” he said. “I was able to go relax, rest, recover and then use the week to practice.

“I’m rested and ready to go,” he added a moment later. “That was big for me after the summer we had.”

This will be Fowler’s third try at the Ryder Cup. He was a captain’s pick this year and in 2010 and has yet to win a match in four-ball, foursomes or singles, losing three and halving three others.

“I don’t think there’s any trick to it,” he said. “At the end of the day, you’ve just got to go out and beat those other guys.”

BACK TO THE POD: The Americans again are showing signs of a “pod system” that Paul Azinger made popular (and successful) in 2008, and Davis Love III used in a modified way in 2012.

For Tuesday’s practice sessions, one foursome was Jordan Spieth, former Augusta State star Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar. Spieth and Reed were partners in 2014 at Gleneagles, while Johnson and Spieth were together at the Presidents Cup last year. Johnson and Kuchar were unbeaten in the 2012 matches at Medinah.

Phil Mickelson, Zach Johnson, Fowler and Jimmy Walker were another group. Fowler and Walker were partners at the last Ryder Cup, while Mickelson and Zach Johnson were unbeaten at the Presidents Cup last year.

The other foursome had the least experience – Brooks Koepka, J.B. Holmes, Brandt Snedeker and Ryan Moore. Holmes played in 2008, Snedeker in 2012 and the other two are rookies.

RIGHT ON TIME: Not to worry – Rory McIlroy says he already has set his watch to the Central time zone.

The last time the Ryder Cup was held on U.S. soil, McIlroy nearly missed his tee time on the final day at Medinah. He said he forgot that Chicago was on Central Daylight Time, and he required a police escort.

He wound up winning his match, and Europe rallied to win the cup