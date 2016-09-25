Colin Montgomerie won the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship

Montgomerie closed with 4-under-par 67 to match McCarron at 15-under 198 at scenic Bear Mountain Resort, the first-year venue in the PGA Tour Champions event that was played in Hawaii from 2012-14.

McCarron bogeyed the par-5 18th in regulation for 70.

Montgomerie and McCarron matched pars on 18 on the first two extra holes.

The 53-year-old Montgomerie’s three previous victories on the 50-and-over tour came in major championships – the 2014 and 2015 Senior PGA Championship and 2014 U.S. Senior Open. The Scot won 31 times on the European Tour and topped the tour’s money list a record eight times, seven in a row from 1993-99.

McCarron missed a chance for his second victory of the year after winning the Principal Charity Classic in June in Iowa for his first senior title.

WEB.COM TOUR: In Columbus, Ohio, Grayson Murray won the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship and Cameron Smith and Kevin Tway wrapped up PGA Tour cards.

Already guaranteed a PGA Tour card with an 18th-place finish on the Web.com Tour’s regular-season money list,

Murray closed with 3-under-par 68 to beat Smith by a stroke in the third of four events in the Web.com Tour Finals. Tway tied for third with third-round leader Martin Flores.

“I want to think this is only the beginning of what could be on the PGA Tour,” Murray said. “I need to keep working really hard and keep going. It’s very, very tough to win out here and I’m going to enjoy this win for sure, but I know the great champions keep working even harder after they get that first win so that’s my plan.”

Murray finished at 12-under 272 on Ohio State’s Scarlet Course and earned $180,000 for his first tour victory to jump from 11th to second with $407,963 on the PGA Tour priority list among the 25 card-earners from the Web.com money list. The former Wake Forest and Arizona State player also tops the Web.com Tour Finals money list with $248,000.

Former USC Aiken All-American Roberto Diaz tied for 24th place after a closing 68 left him at 280. Augusta’s Henrik Norlander tied for 43rd place shooting 70 to finish at 284.

EUROPEAN TOUR: In Bad Griesbach, Germany, Alexander Levy wasted a four-shot lead but beat Ross Fisher of England in a playoff to win the shortened European Open.

Levy had bogeys on the 16th and the 18th and narrowly missed a birdie putt on the 17th to finish the day at 2-under-par 69 and 19-under overall.

Fisher shot 7-under 64 on the final day but also missed a birdie putt on the 17th and tied with Levy on 19-under. Levy made a birdie on the second playoff hole to win.