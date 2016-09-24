Michaux: Davis Love III needs to choose Bubba Watson with final wild-card pick

The U.S. Ryder Cup captain will announce his 12th man during a taped segment to air at halftime of NBC’s Sunday Night Football game between the Cowboys and Bears. There are a few ways Love could go, but only one of them is the proper answer.

The choices are ...

NUCLEAR OPTION: Tiger Woods. If Love wants to make the biggest splash and create the largest possible buzz for NBC. he’d unveil the dormant Woods to make his long-awaited return to competitive golf on a stage where all he’d need to do is contribute a few birdies in a better ball match and scare the heck out of whichever poor European got matched up against him in singles. After all, triple bogeys can only lose one hole in match play. Woods would be an inspired choice, but the odds of it happening are beyond remote. He’ll likely keep driving a cart as one of Love’s assistants.

NEW BLOOD: Justin Thomas. With only one rookie already on the team (Brooks Koepka), the task force leaders are eager to get some fresh blood in the mix to change American fortunes and build some experience for the future. Both Thomas and Daniel Berger were invited to a team practice session at Hazeltine last week, and it’s no secret that Love loves Thomas, who played with his son, Dru, at Alabama. Love may already have taped his Thomas pick yesterday.

AWKWARD CHOICE: Bubba Watson. The No. 7 player in the world who finished ninth in points remains stewing on the bench like Jeremy Tunsil in the NFL Draft room. Love’s bizarre refusal to even mention Bubba’s name when repeatedly questioned directly about him during the press conference announcing his first three captain’s picks was revealing. It’s not the choice Love wants to make, but it’s the choice he needs to make.

There are all kinds of reasons why Watson isn’t a popular choice. He can be a bit moody and quirky, which may not play particularly well in the team room. Brandt Snedeker vigorously disputed that theory earlier this week.

“I want that out there for everybody to hear – Bubba Watson is a great teammate,” Snedeker said. “So I don’t know why everybody keeps making this diversion of the truth, making Bubba out to be this bad guy. He is a great teammate. ... And we would be lucky to have him on the team as a teammate, period, end of story.”

The real reason Watson isn’t the first choice was revealed by anonymous comments from Ryder Cup veterans in a recent Golf Digest confidential story: he’s not a grinder prone to giving up after getting behind. That’s the single worst trait a golfer can have in match play.

“I wonder how much fight he has in him when he’s 2 down after five,” one Euro said. “Is he coming back? Probably not. He’ll more than likely fold up.”

“He’s easily upset, too,” said another Euro. “The crowd can get to him. He doesn’t like being touched. So he has so much vulnerability.”

From an American teammate: “Attitude is everything with Bubba, because he has all the shots. If I’m Europe, I’m pointing out all the trouble at Hazeltine and letting Bubba chew on that.”

Watson has never won a singles match on five international teams. But he’s pretty good to have on your side in a better-ball match, where he’s 5-5 combined in the Ryder and Presidents Cups. He has his strengths, and he doesn’t need to play every session.

The uncomfortable spotlight Watson has been put in has his peers feeling sorry for him.

“I couldn’t imagine being in his position, wondering why at (No.) 7 in the world,” said Jordan Spieth. “So it’s an awkward position to be in.”

While his sensitive feelings have certainly been hurt, Watson has been saying and doing all the right things. He participated in last week’s “tryout” at Hazeltine and performed admirably.

“He didn’t seem upset about anything,” Spieth said. “He didn’t seem like he was entitled to any position or any advantage over anybody else.”

Watson was an outspoken supporter as a member of the U.S. Olympics team, electing to go to Rio when others sat it out. He wants badly to play again next week.

“It’s everything,” he said. “The only two things that were important this year were making the Olympics and making the Ryder Cup team. ... There’s going to be one year, hopefully before I pass away, that we actually win, and I want to be a part of it.”

Players seem to believe Love and his advisors already had their minds made up on the last pick before the Tour Championship ever started. It’s about strategies and matchups and chemistry, the players have said.

At some point you cross the line into overthinking everything. Bubba Watson is the third highest ranked American in the world. He’s won the Masters twice. He won at Riviera in February. He’s missed one cut since July of 2015. He hits the ball further than anybody in Europe and more greens in regulation than most.

Bubba Watson is the right pick even if he’s not the popular one. Thomas needs to earn his place as Watson has three times. If the world No. 7 is snubbed, Team USA risks destroying the spirit and confidence of a player destined to qualify for future teams whether they want him or not.