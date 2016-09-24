McCarron leads Champions Tour event by two shots

Already guaranteed a PGA Tour card with a fifth-place finish on the Web.com Tour’s regular-season money list, he is at 13-under 20 total on Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

Tag Ridings, tied with Flores for the second-round lead, was second after a 69.

Former USC Aiken star Roberto Diaz shot 72 for 212 and Augusta’s Henrik Norlander shot 73 for 214.

EUROPEAN TOUR: In Bad Griesbach, Germany, Alexander Levy took a four-shot lead going into the third and final round of the event, which was shortened to 54 holes on Saturday.

Morning fog delayed the start of play again for the third day, forcing organizers to cut the event to three rounds.

Levy shot 8-under-par 63 and is at 17-under 125.

Michael Jonzon also carded a 63 to move to second at 13-under, one shot ahead of Ross Fisher of England, who carded 65-65.

Both of the former Augusta State golfers in the field missed the cut, which fell at 138. Scott Jamieson had 68-71–139 and Oliver Wilson shot 71-74–145.

RYDER CUP: Johnny Miller doesn’t agree with Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III that this U.S. team is the best “maybe ever assembled.” He still has a hunch the Americans finally will win, mainly because of the European team they are facing.

“I do believe the Euros have got, at least on paper, the worst team they’ve had in many years,” Miller said Saturday at the Tour Championship.

Europe has six rookies on its 12-man team. It has never won a Ryder Cup with that many rookies when the matches were in America.