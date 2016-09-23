Dustin Johnson stays in front at the Tour Championship

If nothing else, Johnson all but eliminated anyone not among the top five trying to win the FedEx Cup. Jason Day took himself out of the mix by withdrawing because of more back issues.

Johnson is at 7-under 133, one shot ahead of Kevin Chappell (68).

Chappell already has three runner-up finishes this season and now has to face the best player in golf at the moment.

Aiken’s Kevin Kisner (70) and Hideki Matsuyama (71) were four shots back.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: In Victoria, British Columbia, Scott McCarron birdied five of the first six holes and finished with 8-under-par 62 to take the first-round lead in the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship.

Doug Garwood and Jerry Smith were tied for second at 64.

WEB.COM TOUR: In Columbus, Ohio, Tag Ridings shot 6-under-par 65 for a share of the second-round lead with Martin Flores (66 on Friday) in the Web.com Tour Finals’ Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

They are at 8-under 134.

Two-time heart transplant recipient Erik Compton was tied for third at 6-under after a 69.

Of the area players in the field, Roberto Diaz (71 for 140) and Henrik Norland (72 for 141) made the cut, which fell at 141. Brian Gay and Matt Atkins both shot 72 for 142 and Blake Adams had 73 for 145.

EUROPEAN TOUR: In Griesbach, Germany, Alexander Levy broke the course record and opened a six-stroke lead in the suspended second round of the European Open.

Levy completed a 9-under 62 in the morning in the delayed first round and was 17- under with one hole left in the second round was play was stopped because of darkness.

Martin Kaymer, Sweden’s Robert Karlsson and England’s Ross Fisher were 11-under. Kaymer had a hole left, and Karlsson and Fisher had three to go.

Former Augusta State golfer Oliver Wilson, who opened with 71, is 2-over through 16 holes. Scott Jamieson, another ex-Jaguar who opened with 68, has not teed off.