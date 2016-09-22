Whee Kim leads Web.com Tour Finals' Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — South Korea’s Whee Kim shot 6-under-par 65 to take the first-round lead in the Web.com Tour Finals’ Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

Kim had seven birdies and a bogey on Ohio State’s Scarlet Course in the third of four events that will determine 25 PGA Tour cards. Kim is 35th on the series money list with $9,975 in two events after finishing 127th in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings.

Kevin Tway and Spain’s Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano shot 66. Fernandez-Castano is eighth on the money list with $41,500, likely enough to secure a PGA Tour card. Tway is tied for 52nd with $5,975.

Henrik Norlander and Roberto Diaz led the golfers with area ties after 69s. Matt Atkins and Brian Gay shot 70s and Blake Adams had 72.

EUROPEAN TOUR: In Brad Griesbach, Germany, Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger had an eagle and nine birdies in 8-under-par 63 to top the European Open in the suspended first round.

Play started 3 hours, 25 minutes late because of fog, with many players unable to finish before dark.

Italy’s Renato Paratore had 64.

Former Augusta State player Scott Jamieson had 68 and Oliver Wilson, another former Jaguar, is 2-over through nine holes.

U.S. SENIOR WOMEN’S AMATEUR: In Wellesley, Mass., Ellen Port won won this title for the third time and captured her seventh USGA championship, beating Andrea Kraus 3 and 2.

The 55-year-old Port, from St. Louis, also won the event for players 50-and-over in 2012 and 2013. She won U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur in 1995, 1996, 2000 and 2011.

U.S. SENIOR AMATEUR: In St. Louis, Dave Ryan won this title for his first USGA championship, holding off Matthew Sughrue 2 up at Old Warson Country Club.

He beat two-time U.S. Mid-Amateur champion Tim Jackson in the semifinals. Against Simson, Ryan had the third known hole-in-one on a par-4 hole in a USGA championship, acing the 270-yard 14th.

WORLD AMATEUR TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: In Riviera Maya, Mexico, Cameron Davis and Harrison Endycott each shot 5-under-par 66 at Iberostar Playa Paraiso to help Australia take an eight-stroke lead.

Two-time defending champion United States was second. Stanford’s Maverick McNealy and Texas’ Scottie Scheffler shot 69 at Mayakoba El Camaleon.

Oklahoma’s Brad Dalke had a non-counting 72.

Sughrue won the opening hole, and Ryan took the next five. Sughrue rallied to tie, pulling even with a par win on the par-4 15th. Ryan won the 621-yard, par-5 16th with a par. Sughrue missed the green left and down a ridge and his 15-footer for a halve lipped out lipped out. They halved the par-3 17th with pars, and Ryan ended the match with a conceded par on the par-4 18th.