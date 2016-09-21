Coble loses in semifinals at Senior Amateur

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016 12:47 PM
Last updated Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016 2:23 AM
    Augusta’s Laura Coble lost a heartbreaker in the semifinals of the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur on Wednesday.

    Coble defeated Kim Eaton, 3 and 2, in the quarterfinal round Wednesday morning at Wellesley Country Club in Massachusetts. Coble won four of the first eight holes to build a big lead and only lost one hole to Eaton.

    In the semifinals, played Wednesday afternoon, Coble took on Ellen Port of St. Louis. Neither golfer was more than 1 up in the match, and Coble had the advantage with four holes to play. But Port, who was celebrating her 55th birthday Wednesday, birdied the 15th hole to square the match. The two then halved the next three holes to send the match into extra holes.

    Port won on the first extra hole with a par as Coble made bogey. Port will play Andrea Kraus, who defeated defending champion Karen Garcia in 19 holes, in Thursday’s championship match.

    In the quarterfinal match, Coble won the first three holes with pars as Eaton struggled.

    “I was very fortunate,” Coble said in an interview with the USGA. “When it gets down this far, you’ve got to take advantage of the other person’s mistakes. You don’t hope they make mistakes, but if they do, you’ve got to do what you can to stay on top of it.”

    In the afternoon, Port gained revenge for her loss to Coble in the Round of 16 at the 2009 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur.

    “That was the only time we’ve ever played,” Port said before her afternoon match.

    Coble won three holes against Port with pars, and two holes were halved with bogeys.

    Port won in 2012 and 2013 after taking U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur titles in 1995, 1996, 2000 and 2011.

    This week’s performance marked the third time that Coble had reached the semifinals or better in a national event.

    In 2009, she lost to former Georgia teammate Martha Stacy Leach in the final of the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur. In 2012, she was beaten in the semifinals of the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur by eventual winner Meghan Stasi.

    Sonny Pittman
    2071
    Points
    Sonny Pittman 09/21/16 - 06:14 pm
    2
    0
    We're proud of you Laura!!!!

