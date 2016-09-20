Michaux: Kevin Kisner is down to one final shot to make the U.S. Ryder Cup team

“He said sorry to me on that because they call it the Phil rule,” Kisner said of the retooled U.S. points system that ignored the fall swing where he won at Sea Island. “I would have been close, for sure. It is what it is. We knew what it was and it’s not like they changed it overnight.”

When the American Ryder Cup task force redrew the rules after its latest failure against Europe in 2014, it was Mickelson who spoke out most forcefully against counting events at the start of the PGA Tour’s wrap-around season. That meant Kisner’s strong 2015-16 start – including his runaway victory in the RSM Classic in November – didn’t exist at all in the Ryder Cup chase. Had those events counted, he would have been among the top 12 in Ryder Cup points instead of a relatively distant 24th.

“If you count money for those last three or four months, you’re giving the bottom half of the tour a three-month head start over ultimately the top guys,” Mickelson said in 2015.

Kisner hardly qualifies as a “bottom half” player as he prepares for his second consecutive Tour Championship at East Lake. The Ryder Cup was a realistic goal for the former Georgia Bulldog when he embarked on his full 2016 campaign, and he still harbors hope that he could make captain Davis Love III rethink his plan on Sunday when the final wild-card slot is filled on the U.S. roster.

“That was a big goal to make the team and play,” Kisner said Tuesday. “I think I’ve got a great personality and great game for that type of atmosphere. Wouldn’t ever be scared of any type of situation. I kind of live for that stuff. So hopefully I’ll play well this week and make their minds swirl a little bit before the pick.”

It will take a dramatic improvement for Kisner contend this week. A year ago he finished last among the 28 people who started at East Lake, never shooting better than 2-over and finishing 27 strokes behind winner Jordan Spieth. But he has bigger hopes the second time around on a course still shrouded in thick Bermuda rough.

“It’s still hard, that’s for sure,” he said of East Lake. “I have a little better mindset coming into it. I came up last year and the rough’s terrible and I drive it a few times into the rough and can’t get to the green and don’t understand that type of golf. Kind of put me in a bad place to start out. I feel like I’m in a better place this time and looking forward to getting out. Just like anything else, experience helps. Second time around is going to be way easier.”

It’s difficult to criticize Kisner’s current season considering he entered the FedEx Cup playoff comfortably in 11th place compared to 17th a year ago.

But based on the calendar year instead of the season, his 2016 has been a little more frustrating than 2015 when he finished runner-up four times before breaking his maiden at Sea Island. He hasn’t missed a cut since June, played the weekend at every major but just wasn’t the same kind of factor on Sundays this year.

In recent events he finished tied for 10th at Colonial and Greensboro and tied for 18th at the PGA Championship, but it doesn’t compare to being involved in three playoffs a year ago or closing out a six-shot victory.

“I think the consistency was there all year, just not enough edge to get into the hunt,” Kisner said in assessing his year. “Struggled with a lot of 20th- to 40th-place finishes, which is only three or four shots from being in the hunt. That’s where it happened last year. Every round I got the most out of it and this year I’m not. That’s the most frustrating part because I only play to get in the hunt and I just struggled to be in that position all year. Finishing 10th is great, or 15th, but that’s not the same feeling as being first or second coming down the stretch.”

That said, returning to East Lake ensures he’ll get to play again in all the 2016 majors including his “hometown” Masters, and that only motivates him to get back into his 2015 groove.

“This year’s kind of left a sour taste in my mouth,” he said. “I played great and made a ton of points and made it back to the Tour Championship. I’m never gonna be disappointed if I’m standing here on this range. But the bad taste is not having enough chances to win because that’s what I really want to do is win or at least have a chance. So that’s going to keep the drive going heading into next year and propelling me to work hard to get back into that winner’s circle.”

Should he be the winner this week, Kisner hopes he might be Love’s 12th man introduced during halftime of the NFL’s Sunday Night Football.

“I sure would hope so,” he said. “Because I feel like I’ve shown a lot in the last two years and I think they would respect the finishes and my personality in that type of position.”