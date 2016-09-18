In Gee Chun wins Evian Championship while setting a major championship scoring record

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — In Gee Chun the Evian Championship in record-breaking style on Sunday, winning by four shots to secure her second major with the lowest ever 72-hole score in a major.

The 22-year-old South Korean sank a difficult 10-foot putt for 2-under-par 69 to finish on 21 under, breaking the record for men and women of 20 co-held by Henrik Stenson and Jason Day. She bettered the women’s record by two.

“Without nerves I feel bored,” Chun said. “I had a lot of pressure on the course, but I much enjoyed my game.”

Sung Hyun Park (69) and So Yeon Ryu (66) tied for second place.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: In Pebble Beach, Calif., Paul Broadhurst birdied the par-5 18th at Pebble Beach to win the PGA Tour Champions’ Nature Valley First Tee Open.

The Senior British Open winner at Carnoustie in July for his first victory on the 50-and-over tour, Broadhurst made a 6-foot birdie putt on 18 after running his first attempt past the hole.

The 51-year-old Englishman finished with 4-under-par 68 for a one-stroke victory over Bernhard Langer (66) and playing partner Kevin Sutherland (70).

None of the three area players from the First Tee of Augusta and First Tee of Aiken made the 36-hole cut in the Pro-Junior competition.

WEB.COM TOUR: In Boise, Idaho, Michael Thompson won the Web.com Tour Finals’ Albertson Boise Open on at Hillcrest Country Club to regain a PGA Tour card.

Thompson finished with his second consecutive 7-under-par 64 for a three-stroke victory over Miguel Angel Carballo, who had 66.

Thompson finished at 23-under 261.

Former Augusta State All-American Henrik Norlander closed with 65 to tie for 37th place at 275. Roberto Diaz, a former USC Aiken star, had a final-round 71 and tied for 61st place at 281.

EUROPEAN TOUR: In Monza, native son Francesco Molinari withstood the pressure in a final-day battle with Danny Willett to claim a second victory at the Italian Open.

Molinari posted a final round of 6-under-par 65 to reach 22-under. Willett closed with 66 to finish one shot back.

Former Augusta State golfer Scott Jamieson closed with 67 to tie for seventh place.