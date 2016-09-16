In Gee Chun leads LPGA Tour major in France

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — In Gee Chun shot 5-under-par 66 to take a two-shot lead at the Evian Championship on Friday, keeping the 22-year-old South Korean on course for the second major of her career.

Chun’s major championship came in the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open.

South Korean Sung Hyun Park, who shared the overnight lead with Chun, had 68, tying her for second place with Shanshan Feng – China’s only major winner. She shot 67.

So Yeon Ryu (66) is three shots behind Chun.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: In Pebble Beach, Calif.,Paul Broadhurst sot a 6-under 66 at Pebble Beach on Friday to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Nature Valley First Tee Open.

The 51-year-old Broadhurst won the Senior British Open at Carnoustie in July for his first victory on the 50-and-over tour. He won six times on the European Tour and played in the 1991 Ryder Cup.

U.S. Senior Open winner Gene Sauers, Craig Parry, Jay Don Blake, Kevin Sutherland and Tom Pernice Jr. were 4 under. Sauers, Parry and Blake shot 68 at Pebble Beach, and Sutherland and Pernice shot 67 at Poppy Hills.

The professionals are playing alongside boys and girls from The First Tee programs throughout the country, including three from the Augusta area.

Madison Harwell, of the First Tee of Augusta, teamed with Steve Pate for 67 at the par-71 Poppy Hills course, five shots off the lead.

Brice Smoker, of the First Tee of Aiken, joined forces with Tom Lehman for 71 at par-72 Pebble Beach and Brette Bryant, of the First Tee of Augusta, had 73 with Larry Mize at Poppy Hills.

WEB.COM TOUR: In Boise, Idaho, Andrew “Beef” Johnston shot 8-under-par 63 to take a two-stroke lead in the Albertsons Boise Open, putting the bearded Englishmen in position to wrap up a PGA Tour card.

He’s at 13-under 129. Scott Stallings (65) and Miguel Angel Carballo (64) are tied for second.

Roberto Diaz (71-6–137) and Henrik Norlander (71-68–139) were the lone area players to make the cut.

EUROPEAN TOUR: In Monza, Italy, Chris Paisley took a one-stroke lead in the second round of the Italian Open on Friday before thunderstorms ended play early.

Seeking his first European Tour win, Paisley was at 10-under through 13 holes, putting him one shot ahead of Masters champion and fellow Englishman Danny Willett.

Former Augusta State golfer Scott Jamieson, who opened with 65, is even par through 10 holes of his second round. Oliver Wilson, another ex-Jaguar, opened with 69 and hasn’t started his second round.