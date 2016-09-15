Stewart Hagestad wins U.S. Mid-Amateur, earns Masters invitation

Hagestad, the 25-year-old former Southern California player from Newport Beach, Calif., won four of the final five holes of regulation – all with birdies – and finished off Harvey on the par-3 37th with a trip to Augusta National at stake at Stonewall Links.

Five-down after 25 holes and 4-down after 30, Hagestad won the par-4 32nd and par-3 33rd, halved the par-4 34th with a bogey and won the par-3 35th and par-4 36th to tie it.

The 38-year-old Harvey, from Greensboro, N.C., won the 2014 title.

For the first time in USGA championship history, the stroke-play, co-host course was used in a 36-hole championship match. The first 18 holes were played on the par-70 North Course and the afternoon round was on the par-70 Old Course, the site off all of the other matches.

Julia Potter won the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur for the second time in four years Thursday, beating Shannon Johnson 2 and 1 at The Kahkwa Club.

LPGA TOUR: In Evian-Les-Bains, France, South Koreans In Gee Chun and Sung Hyun Park shot 8-under 63 on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the Evian Championship, the last of the LPGA Tour’s five majors.

Top-ranked Lydia Ko’s bid to defend her title – and win a third career major by the age of 19 – got off to a rocky start with 70.

“It was tricky for me because on the back nine I was not hitting fairways,” the New Zealander said. “Hopefully, I’ll be able to hit some fairways tomorrow.”

While Ko’s play was patchy, with a bogey and only two birdies, second-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn had a triple bogey in her 73.

Annie Park had an eagle and five birdies to match Shanshan Feng 64. Angela Stanford had 65, and So Yeon Ryu and Eun-Hee Ji shot 66.

EUROPEAN TOUR: In Monza, Italy, defending champion Rikard Karlberg of Sweden led local favorite Francesco Molinari by one stroke in the first round of the Italian Open on Thursday.

Karlberg shot 7-under 64 at the Golf Club Milano, next to Monza’s Formula One circuit.

Thunderstorms delayed play for several hours and a good chunk of the field did not complete their rounds, or even start.

Robert Karlsson and Adrian Otaegui were tied two strokes back.

WEB.COM TOUR: In Boise, Idaho, Sam Ryder, Adam Schenk and Keith Mitchell each shot 7-under 64 on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the Web.com Tour Finals’ Albertsons Boise Open.

The tournament is the second in the four-event series features the top 75 players from the tour’s money list.

Wesley Bryan shot 69 to lead all players with local ties.

Also in the field are Brian Gay (70), Henrik Norlander (71), Roberto Diaz (71), Blake Adams (71) and Matt Atkins (72).