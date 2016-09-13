GPB airing Bobby Jones documentary

Bobby Jones the golfer has been the subject of numerous books and films. But his life off the course and his career as a lawyer and businessman has inspired a new documentary.

Georgia Greats: The Long Shadow of Bobby Jones premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. on Georgia Public Broadcasting. An encore presentation is set for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and Monday at 9 p.m. It can also be seen at gpb.org/bobbyjones.

Jones, the most successful amateur golfer of all time, won 13 major titles from 1923 to 1930. He retired at age 28 and decided to build his dream course and play host to an annual tournament. Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament were the results of Jones’ vision.

“My goal here was to try and understand this man apart from golf,” filmmaker Bruce Burkhardt said. “Most books about him discuss his stunning achievements as a golfer. But given that most of his life was spent as a lawyer and businessman in Atlanta, it seemed like there was a lot of untapped territory. In interviewing those few who still remember him, the surprise was that the conversation focused not on his golf but on the kind of man he was.”

The Long Shadow of Bobby Jones follows Jones’ journey from child prodigy to one of the top athletes of the 1920s. The documentary also tells how he obtained a degree in mechanical engineering from Georgia Tech and an English degree from Harvard University before becoming a lawyer after a stint at Emory University.

In addition to archival footage, the film features interviews with Jones’ grandson and Jones biographers Sidney Matthew and Catherine Lewis.