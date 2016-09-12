Three local golfers from First Tee selected to play in Pebble Beach event

Two local kids not yet old enough to vote and another not old enough to drive will get to realize that dream this week. Brette Bryant and Madison Harwell, from The First Tee of Augusta ,and Brice Smoker, of The First Tee of Aiken, were among the 81 juniors selected to compete with Champions Tour players in this week’s Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.

It’s pretty much the most prestigious opportunity any First Tee member can aspire to, and the trio was elated to be chosen.

“This is basically the cream of the crop at The First Tee,” said Bryant, a senior at Davidson Fine Arts.

“You’re playing a world-renowned course in an actual tournament with Champions Tour players,” said Harwell, from Evans. “I don’t know any other tournament or event like that you can play when you’re 15 years old.”

“I’m just thankful to be able to go, honestly,” said Smoker, a senior at North Augusta.

Getting chosen among the final 81 young women and men culled from among every First Tee chapter in America goes well beyond just golf skills. There is of course a handicap requirement of no higher than 6.0 for boys and 8.0 for girls, since they will be competing alongside the likes of former Masters champions Bernhard Langer, Tom Watson, Vijay Singh, Mark O’Meara, Craig Stadler and Larry Mize.

But there are also application essays and multiple interviews that all get considered before granting invitations.

The process makes the reward all the more meaningful and makes the participants role models in their home First Tee communities.

“It gives me a chance to be able to show others what I was able to experience and achieve,” said Smoker, who is one of the first two members of the Aiken chapter to achieve the program’s top Ace certification and the first chosen for the Pebble Beach event. “Just being able to encourage others to go out and follow the same path.”

Smoker is a prime example of how the First Tee is about more than golf. He’s good enough to be selected to compete in events like the First Tee National Par-3 Championship in Richmond, Va., earlier this year, but he sees lessons he’s learned in golf taking him down a different path outside the game.

“I used to think I would (play college golf),” Smoker said, “but I’ve decided I’d rather go to medical school and golf in college is a very big time commitment. But golf is definitely something I’ll never give up.”

Bryant is getting recruited by places like Newberry College, but she too sees the benefits from The First Tee extending beyond the sport. She participated in the First Tee’s week-long Life Skills & Leadership Academy in Minnesota this summer and was invited along with Harwell and six other Augusta chapter juniors to go to Portland for a tour of Nike’s headquarters and to play Pumpkin Ridge.

“The First Tee has not only taught me the golf skills that have gotten me to participate in these events, it’s gotten me things that I can use and take throughout my whole entire life,” Bryant said.

Harwell is already taking online college classes in addition to her accelerated Georgia Cyber Academy curriculum and believes the First Tee has helped motivate her success on and off the course.

“I love First Tee so much,” she said. “It’s done so much for me not only providing all the opportunities but I’ve definitely grown as a person there through the nine core values.”

This week, all three just get to focus on a lifetime experience. They will each be paired with a Champions Tour player and two amateurs for tournament rounds at Pebble Beach and Poppy Hills. The top 22 pro-junior teams make the cut for Sunday’s final round at Pebble Beach.

It’s a daunting proposition for kids not used to playing in front of galleries or potentially on television.

“At first I was really nervous, like this is so huge,” Bryant said of getting picked back in July. “As it’s getting closer I’m so excited because not only will you get to play an amazing course but you get to ask partners questions about their careers and how they got started. I just can’t wait.”

Said Smoker: “Tiger Woods once said if you’re not nervous you don’t care. You’ve got to be a little nervous. … I want to play well, obviously, but I really want to capture the experience and come away from it knowing what I’ve done and see all the Champions Tour players and play one of the best courses in the nation.”

Harwell is the only one of the three to have seen Pebble Beach before, putting briefly on the practice green and visiting the gift shop during a family trip in 2010.

“We took her and her brother to Pebble Beach hoping to inspire them in golf,” said Harwell’s mother, Mary Ellen. “I told them to work hard and someday they would be taking me back there to watch them play. We all had a good laugh at that time but now it is truly a dream come true.”

Harwell is pinching herself that she gets to go back and play this time.

“Oh my gosh, probably each golf experience I get I say this is going to be my favorite,” Harwell said. “But I think this one is definitely gonna be my favorite.”