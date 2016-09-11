DeChambeau wins, earns PGA Tour card

The 22-year-old former SMU player beat Andres Gonzales with a 5-foot par putt on the second hole of a playoff at Canterbury Golf Club. DeChambeau and Gonzales each birdied the 18th on the first extra trip down the par-4 hole, eliminating Nicholas Lindheim and Julian Etulain.

DeChambeau shot 1-over-par 71 to match Gonzales (68), Lindheim (66) and Etulain (67) at 7-under 273.

DeChambeau earned $180,000. The 2015 NCAA and U.S. Amateur champion got into the field as a non-member with enough PGA Tour money to have placed in the top 200 in the FedEx Cup had he been eligible.

The four-event series features the top 75 players from the Web.com Tour money list, Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings and some non-members such as DeChambeau. The top 25 players on the Web.com Tour regular-season money list earned PGA Tour cards.

Zack Sucher was fifth at 6-under after 71. PGA Tour winners Scott Stallings (65), Rory Sabbatini (70), Will MacKenzie (70) and D.A. Points (71) were 5-under.

Former Augusta State star Henrik Norlander shot a final-round 71 while former Louisville, Ga., resident Brian Gay closed with 75.

EUROPEAN TOUR: In Spijk, Netherlands, Joost Luiten won his national open for the second time, matching the course record with 8-under-par 63 for a three-stroke victory in the KLM Open.

Luiten finished at 19-under at The Dutch for his fifth European Tour title. He won the 2013 event at Kennemer. Bernd Wiesberger was second after 65.

SYMETRA TOUR: In Garden City, Kan., Dana Finkelstein won the Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes to move into position for an LPGA Tour card.

The 23-year-old former UNLV player closed with 1-under-par 71 for a four-stroke victory, her first on the tour.

She finished at 11-under 277 and earned $22,500 to jump from 13th to fourth on the money list with $73,282 with four events left. The final top 10 will earn LPGA Tour cards.