Dustin Johnson leads by three at BMW Championship

Right down to his putter.

The U.S. Open champion made a late change just before starting the BMW Championship, and so far he has no complaints. Johnson finished with four birdies over the last five holes Saturday on soggy Crooked Stick for 4-under-par 68, stretching his lead to three shots going into the final round.

He is smashing his driver long and straight, just like always. He is hitting wedges good enough for multiple birdie chances.

And now the putts are going in.

“The strength this week has been putting,” Johnson said. “I’m rolling it really nicely. Even the putts that I’m missing still look like they’re going in.”

He was particular about the change, though.

Johnson decided to switch to the TaylorMade Spider. But right before he teed off in the opening round, he was bothered by one aspect of his new weapon. It was red, just like the model world No. 1 Jason Day uses. He recalled that his brother and caddie, Austin, had a similar model.

“I was putting good with it and right before we were about to tee off on Thursday, I’m like, ‘AJ, don’t you have the same one in black?’ And he says, ‘Yeah.’ And I said, ‘Go get it.’ I just didn’t want to use the same putter Jason was – like, the exact same one. That was really the only reason I changed.”

Eighteen birdies and one eagle putt later, Johnson was at 18-under 198 and closing in on his third victory of the year.

Paul Casey did his best to stay with him. Casey, coming off a runner-up finish on Labor Day at the TPC Boston, matched two of Johnson’s birdies during his late run until he had to scramble for pars on the last two holes. He still managed a bogey-free 68 and will be in the final group today.

Johnson will be going

A victory today by Johnson would move him to the top of the FedEx Cup going into the finale at the Tour Championship in two weeks and make him a heavy favorite to win PGA Tour player of the year and the Vardon Trophy.

Still in the mix was J.B. Holmes, who shot 68 and was four shots behind.

Holmes at least is making a case to be a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup when Davis Love III announces three of his selections on Monday. Holmes finished 10th in the U.S. standings.

WEB.COM TOUR: In Beachwood, Ohio, Bryson DeChambeau shot 2-under-par 68 to take the third-round lead in the Web.com Tour Finals-opening DAP Championship.

DeChambeau is at 8-under 202 through 54 holes at Canterbury Golf Club.

Second-round leader Zack Sucher was a stroke back after 68.

D.A. Points also had 68 to reach 6-under.

Andres Gonzales (68), Will MacKenzie (69), Trey Mullinax (69), Rory Sabbatini (70) and Stuart Appleby (71) were 5-under.

Seven players are 4-under, including former Augusta State golfer Henrik Norlander (71 on Saturday).

Former Louisville resident Brian Gay had 70 and is at 1-under.

EUROPEAN TOUR: In Spijk, Netherlands, Scott Hend shot 7-under-par 64 to finish at 14-under for 54 holes and take the lead into the final round of the KLM Open.

Nino Bertasio had a double bogey on the 18th and had to settle for 67, one shot off the lead.

There is a four-way tie for third place, three shots back.

Former Augusta State golfer Scott Jamieson shot 69 and is at 6-under.

U.S. MID-AMATEUR: In Elverson, Pa., Brad Wilder, of Fort Wright, Ky., and Scott Harvey, of Greensboro, N.C., each shot 4-under 66 to share the lead after the first round of stroke play at Stonewall.

The top 64 players of the 261 starters after today’s second round of stroke play will advance to match play.

Aiken’s Brian Quackenbush opened with 76 and is tied for 127th place.