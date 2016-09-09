Dustin Johnson, Roberto Castro share BMW Championship lead

Johnson made two eagles in a span of seven holes, shot 31 on the back nine and set the course record at Crooked Stick on Friday with 9-under-par 63 that gave him a share of the lead with former Georgia Tech golfer Roberto Castro in the BMW Championship.

Johnson didn’t even know he set the course record until Tony Pancake, the golf director at Crooked Stick, congratulated him on the way to the clubhouse.

“I guess no one was ever better than 63,” Johnson said with a shrug and a smile.

Castro was the first player to reach 14-under 130 on the rain-softened course. He kept bogeys off his card, rolled in a pair of 30-foot putts and had another 65 in his last-minute bid to get to the Tour Championship at East Lake, just 15 minutes from his house.

Castro is at No. 53 in the FedEx Cup and only the top 30 make it to the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake and a shot at the $10 million bonus.

Paul Casey, who had the 54-hole lead last week at the TPC Boston until finishing two shots behind Rory McIlroy, had 66 and was three shots behind.

Johnson has one of the most consistent years with 12 finishes in the top 10, along with victories in the U.S. Open and a World Golf Championship at Firestone. Even so, frustration began to set in when the putts stopped falling, so he switched to the TaylorMade Spider.

“I was just struggling to get the ball to come out on the line I was seeing,” Johnson said. “No matter what I did, how much I practiced, training aids, whatever. It just wasn’t working. So just decided to switch it up.”

When asked about the physics involved, Johnson said, “I don’t go into that stuff – as long as it goes where I’m looking.”

That said, he did point out he took physics in high school.

“I got an ‘A,’ too, bud.”

EUROPEAN TOUR: In Spijk, Netherlands, Bernd Wiesberger shot his second consecutive 5-under-par 66 to take the lead in the KLM Open, one shot ahead of playing partner Joost Luiten, one of three players tied for second.

Luiten had 64, Mark Foster 66 and Nino Bertasio 67 to share second place.

Wiesberger opened his round bogey, par, bogey, before recovering with four birdies on the front nine and three more coming home on The Dutch, which is playing hosting the tournament for the first time.

Wiesberger is at 10-under 132.

Former Augusta State player Scott Jamieson is at 138 after rounds of 68-70.

Oliver Wilson, another former Jaguar, followed his opening 77 with 65 but missed the cut by a shot.