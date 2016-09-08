Roberto Castro beats rain for BMW Championship lead

Castro was just as good before the rain as he was after the storms cleared at Crooked Strick, running off eight birdies until a bogey on his last hole for 7-under-par 65 and the temporary lead.

Castro went to Georgia Tech and still lives in Atlanta, about 15 minutes from East Lake. That’s the destination for everyone in the field trying to get into the top 30 in the FedEx Cup and advance to the Tour Championship for a shot at the $10 million bonus.

Castro is at No. 53 in the FedEx Cup standings and likely would need to finish fourth at Crooked Stick to have a chance.

Storms and heavy rain caused a 3½-hour delay, and just under half the 69-man field finished the round.

The first round was to resume at 8 a.m. today, with more bad weather in the forecast.

Brian Harman got right back into gear. He was in position to potentially lock up his spot in the Tour Championship until closing with 77 from the final group at the TPC Boston on Monday. He opened with 66, with an eagle on the par-5 15th hole and no bogeys on his card.

U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson was within one shot of the lead until he sent his drive into the lake to the right of the 18th fairway and made bogey, giving him 67 along with Jason Dufner.

WEB.COM TOUR: In Beach­wood, Ohio, Bobby Wyatt and Bryson DeChambeau set the early pace in the DAP Championship, the first of the four-event tour Finals, where players are trying to earn 2016-17 PGA Tour cards.

Wyatt, a former Alabama star had 7-under-par 63 and former U.S. Amateur champion DeChambeau had 64 before the round was suspended because of inclement weather.

Six players with area ties are in the Finals. Of those who finished, Henrik Norlander and Roberto Diaz shot 70s, Wesley Bryan had 71 and Matt Atkins shot 73. Brian Gay was even-par through four holes and Blake Adams was also even, after three holes.

The four-event series features the top 75 players from the Web.com Tour money list, Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings and non-members such as Wyatt and DeChambeau who earned enough money to have placed in the top 200 had they been eligible.

The top 25 players on the Web.com Tour regular-season money list earned PGA Tour cards. They are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Ben Evans birdied five birdies of his first six holes and finished with 6-under-par 65 for a one-shot lead after the opening round of the KLM Open.

Eight players, including Dutch amateur Rowin Caron, were tied for second place at The Dutch, a Colin Montgomerie-designed course playing host to the tournament for the first time.

Former Augusta State player Scott Jamieson opened with 68. Oliver Wilson, another former Jaguar, had 77.

Defending champion Thomas Pieters, a captain’s pick in the Europe Ryder Cup team, pulled out of the tournament after being stung by a bee this week.