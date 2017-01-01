Golf


Doug Ferguson

Tiger Woods says he is playing in the Bahamas in December

Doug Ferguson

Development of China Tour ahead of schedule

The PGA Tour China Series began in 2014 and by all accounts is ahead of schedule in developing local talent.

Last year, Li Haotong was one... Read more

Associated Press

Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

SHRINERS CHILDREN HOSPITAL OPEN

SITE: Las Vegas

Course: TPC Summerlin. Yardage: 7,255. Par: 71

Purse: $6.6... Read more

Doug Ferguson

Hideki Matsuyama leaves Japan to conquer the world

Associated Press

Rookie Gribble gets first PGA win

 

JACKSON, Miss. — Cody Gribble won the Sanderson Farms Championship for his first PGA Tour title, closing with 7-... Read more

Doug Ferguson

Mat­su­yama dominant in HSBC victory

Associated Press

Matsuyama leads after second round

SHANGHAI — Hideki Matsuyama arrived at the HSBC Champions as the first Japanese player in nearly two decades to reach the top 10 in the world... Read more

Associated Press

Kevin Streelman leads by two in Mississippi

 

JACKSON, Miss. — Kevin Streelman shot 9-under-par 63 in nearly ideal conditions Thursday to take the first-round lead in the... Read more

Doug Ferguson

Rickie Fowler riding confidence from Ryder Cup in China

From Staff Reports

Coble, Hearst selected for Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

 

Augusta golfer Laura Coble and former Lincoln County football standout Garrison Hearst are among eight new members who will be... Read more

 