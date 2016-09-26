Arnold Palmer encouraged young players on tour

The four-time Masters Tournament champion, who died Sunday at age 87, made a point of getting to know newcomers on the PGA Tour throughout his hall-of-fame career.

“He searched out younger players just to play practice rounds with them just to see if they had anything, which was always a lot of fun,” two-time U.S. Open champion Andy North said.

North, 66, was paired with Palmer in the third round of his first event as a rookie in Los Angeles.

“Was it intimidating? Sure it was, absolutely,” North said. “He was a hero of all of us of that age group. To get a chance to play with him was very surreal. He was always so nice to the young guys.”

Even after Palmer retired from the PGA Tour in 2004, he continued to encourage young players, sending them congratulatory letters. Former Clemson golfer Ben Martin, who is now on the PGA Tour, received letters after both his wins on the Web.com Tour, the PGA Tour’s developmental tour.

“They were typed up on his letterhead and signed by him,” Martin said. “It’s pretty special that he would take the time to think about that and send it out to younger guys that are coming up. It’s pretty cool to have a letter from the King.”

“I’m not surprised that he did that,” said three-time major champion Nick Price, a former No. 1 player in the world. “I got to know him pretty well over the years and he was always very kind to me. He was an incredible man.”

To help the up-and-comers, Palmer also saved a spot in the field of his Arnold Palmer Invitational for an amateur.

Palmer’s contemporaries were appreciative that his emergence in the sport in the late 1950s set off a golf boom that raised the profile of the game.

“He made our purses go up,” said Chi Chi Rodriguez, who played during the Palmer years. “Guys used to complain because they would put the flags on the left side because he hooked. I used to tell them: ‘He’s making our purses go up. Who do you want to win: Arnold Palmer or Walt Zembriski?’”

“There’s no coincidence that that’s why golf took off,” Price said. “He came along at the time television came in the 1950s and they were looking for someone. Straight out of the ’50s, he was strong, aggressive, charging, young guy, good looking. Everything about the ’50s, Arnold Palmer was. He was sort of like Cary Grant-esque. He had that panache and style. He was perfect for television. It was a mix made in heaven.”

Price said what Palmer created was a “huge, significant era for golf. I don’t think Tiger Woods could have done what Arnold did. Tiger Woods did phenomenally with what he did, taking it to the next level. I don’t think Seve Ballesteros, Bobby Jones or (Ben) Hogan or (Sam) Snead could have done that. You needed someone of that Palmer-esque type of person to take it to that level. Someone that the fans could love – yeah, here comes Arnie, he’s going to make three straight birdies and win the tournament.”

Price said that with Palmer’s emergence, “some guy who never touched a golf club before in the 1960s, he’d tee that ball up and say, ‘here’s Arnold Palmer.’ Like you would say ‘here’s Mario Andretti,’ when he’s driving the car. His name was just golf.”

Padraig Harrington was two generations behind Palmer, but the three-time major champion is well aware of Palmer’s impact on the game.

“He invented professional golf, himself and (sports agent) Mark McCormack, didn’t he?” Harrington asked. “He took the golfers from hustling the members to corporate entities. When he started, players were making more money off the golf course, gambling and hustling members and playing cards and all that sort of stuff than on the golf course. Arnold changed all that. It became a business. It brought the people to the game, it brought the corporate entities to the game. Clearly, Tiger did the same. We’re all hoping Jordan (Spieth) does the same. Everybody else benefits.”

By the time Harrington played in his first Masters in 2000, Palmer was winding down his career at Augusta National, which ended in 2004 after 50 consecutive trips to Augusta National.

“I did play a couple of Masters that he was still playing in,” Harrington said. “Swashbuckling. I loved the way he played, his style of play. Hit it, find it and get it in the hole as soon as possible. It’s great style and something I would look up to.”

Rodriguez, who is now 80 and retired from golf, saw that style from the beginning.

“His shirt out, he swung the club like a truck driver,” said Rodriguez, whose style was more flamboyant, with the sword dance he’d do on the green with his putter. “But he had the guts. I think with Arnold Palmer, if you would have put the flag on the Titanic, he would have gone after it. He came in like Rocky Marciano came into boxing. He took it over like the Muhammad Ali of boxing.

Billy Kratzert, who is now 64, played with Palmer in a friendly match in his hometown of Fort Wayne, Ind., in 1968, when Kratzert was 16.

“He was very kind for the first meeting,” said Kratzert, who later played money matches during practice rounds against Palmer when he made it to the PGA Tour. “I’m kind of looking at him and those hands and forearms and I’m thinking, ‘Holy smokes, I hope he doesn’t break every knuckle in my hand when he shakes it.’ It was like a mitt.”