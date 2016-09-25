The Masters Scores | Players | Course | News | Photos | Multimedia | Blog |

Four-time Masters Tournament champion Arnold Palmer dies

Four-time champ Palmer set the Masters on fire

By John Boyette
Sports Editor
Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016
  • Comments (17)
    • Follow Golf

    Arnold Palmer, who won the Masters Tournament four times and helped bring golf to the masses, died Sunday afternoon. He was 87.

    Arnold Palmer, who died Sunday at age 87 in Pittsburgh, played in a record 50 consecutive Masters Tournaments from 1955-2004. MICHAEL HOLAHAN/FILE
    MICHAEL HOLAHAN/FILE
    Arnold Palmer, who died Sunday at age 87 in Pittsburgh, played in a record 50 consecutive Masters Tournaments from 1955-2004.

    Slideshow: Arnold Palmer

    Slideshow: 10 Greatest Shots

    Slideshow: Honorary Starters

    Known as “The King,” Palmer won 62 PGA Tour events before evolving into a successful businessman and golf’s elder statesman. His go-for-broke style – hitching up his pants and his unorthodox swing – endeared him to the public and helped make golf a sport for the common man.

    In a span of more than six decades at the Masters, Palmer seemingly did it all. He won four times in a seven-year span from 1958-64. He became the first winner invited to join Augusta National Golf Club as a regular member, and he revived the honorary starter tradition in 2007 after it had gone dormant.

    Palmer established a Masters record with 50 consecutive starts from 1955-2004. He won tournaments all over the world, but Palmer was most closely associated with Augusta National and the Masters.

    “When I walked on that hallowed ground, if you want to call it that, it was pretty special,” Palmer once said during a Golf Channel interview about Augusta National. “It was a privilege. And, of course, I think there is something to be said for the fact that America gives you a chance to earn those privileges.”

    Health issues had plagued Palmer in recent years, however. Alastair Johnson, CEO of Arnold Palmer Enterprises, told the Associated Press that Palmer died from complications brought on by heart problems. He had recently been admitted to the hospital.

    At the Masters, Palmer didn’t participate in the Par-3 Contest the past two years, and he gave up his duties as an honorary starter at the opening ceremony this spring. He still made an emotion-filled appearance alongside fellow Big Three members Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

    Augusta National and Masters chairman Billy Payne said the club and tournament will pay its respects to Palmer at next year’s event.

    “Arnold’s bold and daring approach to the game, combined with his citizenship, warmth, humor, humility and grace, were truly the signature of the man that we came to know, and will fondly remember, as The King,” Payne said in a statement. “His presence at Augusta National will be sorely missed, but his impact on the Masters remains immeasurable – and it will never wane.”

    Golfers past and present took to social media Sunday night to pay tribute to Palmer.

    “He has always been a fighter and he never gave up on anything,” Nicklaus said in a statement. “He didn’t give up even now. Maybe his body did, but I know Arnold’s will and spirit did not.”

    Fellow Masters champion Tiger Woods mourned the loss of the man he called a mentor.

    “He meant so much to the game and to me personally,” Woods said in a statement. “I knew that I could always call him for advice, and I looked forward to seeing him at Bay Hill and the Masters. ... I’m forever grateful for his friendship.”

    Palmer’s rise to the top of the golf world was hardly unique, but he never forgot his humble roots. He was born in Latrobe, Pa., in 1929 and his father, Deacon, was a club professional. The elder Palmer taught his young son the game, and he excelled.

    He earned a college scholarship to Wake Forest, but he dropped out after a close friend and teammate was killed in an accident. Palmer joined the U.S. Coast Guard and took a hiatus from the game.

    In 1954, he returned to national prominence by winning the U.S. Amateur and earning his first Masters invitation.

    He quickly found success as a professional, and Palmer’s rugged good looks and his charisma were a perfect match for an evolving medium in the 1950s: television.

    Up-and-coming CBS producer Frank Chirkinian would supply the innovations that would make the telecasts more enjoyable, and Palmer would supply the electricity that made golf must-see TV.

    Chirkinian, who worked on Masters telecasts for nearly 40 years, remembered the first time he saw Palmer on television at the Masters. It was in 1959.

    “Here comes Arnold, at the brow of the hill on 15, and this is my first experience with Arnold,” said Chirkinian, who died in 2011. “And you know, the camera either loves you or hates you. The camera fell in love with him, standing there next to his caddie, hitching his trousers, wrinkling his nose, flipping a cigarette to the ground. He hitched his trousers again and grabbed a club from his caddie. And he hits it on the green.

    “I thought, ‘Holy mackerel, who is this guy?’ He absolutely fired up the screen. It was quite obvious this was the star. We followed him all the way.”

    Palmer finished third that year as Art Wall Jr. birdied five of the final six holes to win. But in Chirkinian’s mind, a star was born.

    “It was electrifying. He was just magic,” he said.

    His PGA Tour bio credits him with 62 victories on the PGA Tour, 10 on the Champions Tour and 11 international victories, but Palmer is remembered most for his seven victories in major championships.

    He was at his best in Augusta, where he won the Masters four times between 1958 and 1964 and was so popular that “Arnie’s Army” followed his every move.

    He first won at Augusta National in 1958 thanks to a controversial ruling that went his way and a timely eagle on the 13th hole. He later said it was one of the most important victories in his career.

    “It put me in a position to feel a little more confident in my game. To then go on and win it three more times was sort of icing on the cake,” he said. “That was my first major objective - to win the Masters.”

    In 1960, Palmer won his second green jacket, at the expense of Ken Venturi. The California pro held the clubhouse lead, and Palmer trailed by one with two holes to play.

    Palmer drove safely but hit an indifferent approach to the 17th green. Facing a putt of nearly 30 feet, Palmer’s ball crept toward the hole, teetered on the edge and fell in for a birdie.

    On the 18th, Palmer lashed a big drive around the corner that left him just a 6-iron away. He played a crisp shot that landed near the hole and stopped six feet left of the pin. With a national television audience watching, Palmer calmly rolled in the birdie putt to become the 1960 Masters champion.

    Two months later, Palmer traveled to Denver to play in the U.S. Open at Cherry Hills. Palmer struggled for 54 holes, and his 215 total left him seven shots behind Mike Souchak.

    Palmer drove the green at the first hole, and he birdied six of the first seven holes. He would go on to win by two shots over Nicklaus, who was a 20-year-old amateur.

    With victories in the first two majors, Palmer drew the attention of the sports world. The British Open, the game’s oldest major championship, had been spurned by most American pros for years. But with a possible Grand Slam in sight, Palmer made the trip to St. Andrews.

    He made a game effort of it, but fell short by one stroke to Kel Nagle. The next two years, Palmer would win the British Open and receive credit for rekindling American interest in the event.

    Palmer almost became the first man to win back-to-back Masters in 1961, but a poor bunker shot led to a double-bogey six on the final hole and South Africa’s Player became the tournament’s first international champion.

    Palmer shrugged off that disappointment the next spring.

    He fired three consecutive subpar rounds to start the 1962 Masters, but he had to rely on some late-round magic (birdies at Nos. 16 and 17) to force the tournament’s first three-man playoff.

    In the Monday playoff, Palmer made five birdies on the incoming nine to win easily over Player and Dow Finsterwald.

    “Maybe it helped me that everybody kept asking me how I made six at the last hole last year,” Palmer told reporters.

    Palmer played some of the best golf of his career at the 1964 Masters. His six-shot margin of victory was the second best in tournament history, as was his 276 total.

    Palmer remembers that tournament for a different reason. He was trying to quit smoking, something he gave up for good later on.

    “That was the year there was a lot of question about my game,” Palmer said. “The press was on me a little bit about quitting smoking. They thought it was (detrimental). I probably played the best Masters I ever played.”

    With his victory, Palmer became the first four-time Masters winner.

    No one could have predicted it, but that would be Palmer’s final victory in a major championship. He never won the PGA Championship to complete the career Grand Slam.

    He would go on to challenge in the majors for another decade, but his last PGA Tour win came in the 1973 Bob Hope Desert Classic.

    Palmer was the cornerstone of the “Big Three” with rivals Nicklaus and Player. The three were close friends, and under the guidance of agent Mark McCormack they each expanded their influence beyond the golf course. While Palmer was the first golfer to surpass $1 million in career earnings, he made far more than that from endorsements and business deals.

    Forbes’ ranking of highest-paid retired athletes listed Palmer as third with earnings of $42 million in 2014. Beyond designing golf courses and endorsing golf-related products, he was known for popularizing his own drink (the “Arnold Palmer” is half lemonade, half sweet tea) and for co-founding The Golf Channel, a 24-hour network devoted to the game.

    Despite those off-course successes, Palmer was devoted to playing the game as much as possible.

    He would tee it up every chance he got and loved the “needling” and badgering that are a part of the daily games at Bay Hill Club and Lodge, the course he owns in Orlando, Fla.

    Not even surgery for prostate cancer in 1997 could keep Palmer away from Augusta, and he continued to play in PGA Tour events and at the Masters well beyond his prime. His last Masters appearance as a competitor came in 2004.

    Ovations from his adoring fans motivated him.

    “The people and those things are the reason I played as long as I have,” Palmer once said after playing in his PGA Tour event at Bay Hill. “Without the thoughts that they give me and to continue to tell me that they want me to play, I wouldn’t be here now. It’s nice, and it’s been nice through the years.”

    FOUR-TIME CHAMPION

    Arnold Palmer was the first golfer to win the Masters Tournament four times:

    1958: Palmer won after getting a ruling in his favor at the 12th hole. The action inspired the nickname of Amen Corner for holes 11-13.

    1960: He birdied the final two holes to nip Ken Venturi and would go on to challenge for the Grand Slam that summer.

    1962: A year after a disappointing finish cost him a victory, Palmer won in the tournament’s first three-man playoff.

    1964: Palmer shared or held the lead every round on his way to a six-shot victory.

    STATEMENT FROM AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB

    The Masters Tournament, together with the membership of Augusta National Golf Club, joins the global sports and golf community in honoring the memory of Arnold Palmer.

    The very essence of the Masters is twofold: to summon nothing less than greatness from the men who annually compete for the title of Masters champion, and to inspire people from all over the world through the magnificence of the game of golf. History at Augusta National will show that Arnold answered the calling for Masters greatness throughout his career, winning the Green Jacket in 1958, 1960, 1962 and 1964. The inspiration we drew from Arnold Palmer, however, is what we celebrate now and forever. 

    Arnold’s bold and daring approach to the game, combined with his citizenship, warmth, humor, humility and grace, were truly the signature of the man that we came to know, and will fondly remember, as The King. His presence at Augusta National will be sorely missed, but his impact on the Masters remains immeasurable – and it will never wane.

    Our thoughts are with Arnold’s beloved wife Kit and his entire family. We look forward to the 2017 Masters Tournament, when we will do our very best to appropriately pay our respects to Arnold Palmer – a Masters legend, our game’s finest ambassador, and a hero to generations of people throughout the world.

    Most importantly, we, his friends at Augusta National Golf Club, will always love him.

    jmo
    47784
    Points
    jmo 09/26/16 - 08:00 am
    13
    0
    What do you say?

    The greatest of all time. There will never be another with the charisma of this man. All those who are drawing the big checks on the PGA Tour should be glad he came along. He made the tour what it is. RIP, Arnie. I was honored to serve in your Army.

    kricky1
    94
    Points
    kricky1 09/25/16 - 09:57 pm
    12
    0
    I had the honor and privilege

    I had the honor and privilege of interviewing him many times over the years,covering the MASTERS as a local reporter. He was a gentleman and, I think the One person responsible for making the game of golf what it is today. He was truly the General of Arnies Army and Golf. RIP Arnold Palmer.

    RedQuinoa
    7442
    Points
    RedQuinoa 09/25/16 - 09:57 pm
    10
    0
    RIP Arnie

    I agree with jmo - the greatest of all time. And not just because of golf. He was a real gentleman who loved people as much as the game in which he excelled.

    Never aloof or snippy with his fans, like certain modern-age golfers, Arnie took time to speak, smile, and sign autographs. I was fortunate to secure his autograph at Pebble Beach in August 1977 at the PGA Championship. Just a small piece of notepaper, but I still have it among my keepsakes.

    Thanks for the memories, Mr. Palmer!

    YeCats
    14560
    Points
    YeCats 09/25/16 - 09:59 pm
    9
    0
    Forever

    the King of golf. I believe it was in '83, on Saturday, standing around the 8th green with my Dad, raining hard, Mr. Palmer made a 10 footer for bridie. I remember that roar as well as any I've ever heard.
    Always a class act. Thankful for the handshakes, winks, and autographs. Prayers for his family. RIP King.

    hoptoad
    108739
    Points
    hoptoad 09/25/16 - 10:10 pm
    10
    0
    One of the best, not only on

    One of the best, not only on the courses, but gentleman for all time. He will never be forgotten for what he has brought to the great game of golf.

    He shall be missed.

    deestafford
    77953
    Points
    deestafford 09/25/16 - 10:30 pm
    10
    0
    God needed a playing partner...

    God needed a playing partner.

    dwb619
    138658
    Points
    dwb619 09/25/16 - 10:51 pm
    7
    1
    10:30 pm

    Well said

    nocnoc
    112998
    Points
    nocnoc 09/25/16 - 10:58 pm
    9
    0
    Augusta should do something special in memory of him.

    Maybe a Statue downtown with a large plaque detailing his wins and accomplishments?

    internationallyunknown
    8657
    Points
    internationallyunknown 09/25/16 - 11:00 pm
    6
    0
    A true legend.

    A true legend.

    AnAmerican
    7561
    Points
    AnAmerican 09/26/16 - 12:00 am
    4
    0
    Rest in Peace.

    Rest in Peace.

    itsanotherday1
    76678
    Points
    itsanotherday1 09/26/16 - 02:08 am
    9
    0
    Godspeed Arnie. Thanks for

    Godspeed Arnie. Thanks for the wonderful memories and being the finest ambassador for golf the world has ever seen.

    nofanofobama
    12948
    Points
    nofanofobama 09/26/16 - 06:17 am
    9
    0
    thanks ARNIE...wish most

    thanks ARNIE...wish most athletes of the modern era had a tenth of your class...more role models are needed, we just lost a great one....

    justthefacts
    50530
    Points
    justthefacts 09/26/16 - 06:54 am
    7
    0
    Simply the best

    He was a spokesman for our company early on and did many customer events around the country. A perfect gentlemen. He would give his clinic, sign autographs, and then play a few holes with everyone. He made everyone feel like they were his best friend.

    bubbasauce
    82266
    Points
    bubbasauce 09/26/16 - 07:26 am
    7
    0
    Like Dee said, I believe God will have a playing

    partner now. He was truly a legend and gentleman. He will be missed.

    Marinerman1
    14953
    Points
    Marinerman1 09/26/16 - 08:00 am
    6
    0
    Just Won't Be The Same

    God gained a golfing buddy, and we will forever hold dear, our memories of this great man. The official start of the Master's, is now forever changed. R.I.P Sir....

    b1
    1618
    Points
    b1 09/26/16 - 09:13 am
    5
    0
    Greatest Ever!

    Thank you for ALL the wonderful memories. You will be greatly missed. Never be another one like him.

    follower
    1468
    Points
    follower 09/26/16 - 09:42 am
    3
    0
    Growing up, I was a Nicklaus

    Growing up, I was a Nicklaus fan. My dad, Palmer. Taking nothing away from Nicklaus, dad was right.

    jimmymac
    94579
    Points
    jimmymac 09/26/16 - 02:41 pm
    1
    0
    ARNIE
    Unpublished

    I had the amazing good luck of sitting at Firestone CC watching the Tournament of Champions and talking to Arnie at the 9th hole green. He talked to and worked the crowd like showman. He's the best example a young athlete's can use dealing with the public. The all time Ambassador of Golf. Rest in peace Sir!

